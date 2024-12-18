How to make Mad Hatter Snowman in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year and even Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating with The Gift of Giving event, which starts with a mysterious objective to craft a Snowman.

This year, we’re treated to a treasure chest with a Mad Hatter Snowman crafting recipe, but the ingredients are just mere scribbles.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Mad Hatter Snowman recipe, gather the required ingredients, and craft it yourself in DDV:

The Gift of Giving Plaza chest

Look for the red chest hidden somewhere in your plaza. It’s usually in a visible spot, but placement varies per player, so search carefully. Mine was west of the well. Inside, you’ll find a blueprint for building your snowman.

Mad Hatter Snowman recipe

To craft your Mad Hatter snowman, you’ll need:

1 Large Snowball: Look for a large Snowball in the Frosted Heights. Again, location is random.

Look for a large Snowball in the Frosted Heights. Again, location is random. 50 Snowballs: Collect snowballs manually by breaking snow blocks or participating in snow-themed activities and quests in the Frosted Heights biome.

Collect snowballs manually by breaking snow blocks or participating in snow-themed activities and quests in the Frosted Heights biome. 10 Green Passion Lilies: Find and pick them in the Frosted Heights biome; they respawn every 20 minutes after being picked.

Find and pick them in the Frosted Heights biome; they respawn every 20 minutes after being picked. 28 Dandelions: Forage them from the ground in areas like the Peaceful Meadow or other grassy biomes.

Forage them from the ground in areas like the Peaceful Meadow or other grassy biomes. 38 Fabric: Craft fabric using resources such as cotton, which can be grown in your garden or obtained through other means.

Craft fabric using resources such as cotton, which can be grown in your garden or obtained through other means. 15 Hardwood : Obtain hardwood by chopping hardwood trees found in biomes like the Forest of Valor or other wooded areas.

: Obtain hardwood by chopping hardwood trees 1 Carrot: Grow carrots in your garden by planting carrot seeds in the Peaceful Meadow; they take 15 minutes to mature.

Make sure you’ve collected all these items before moving on. Some materials like snowballs are easy to gather in Frosted Heights, while flowers and hardwood might require a bit more scavenging.

Once you’ve got everything, go find the large Snowball in the Frosted Heights and feed it all your materials to craft the Mad Hatter Snowman. You can then pick it up and add it to your inventory.

Your snowman is ready to spread festive cheer. While you’re here, check out the new Premium Shop and DreamSnaps challenge to celebrate Christmas.