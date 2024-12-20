How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Festive Fish

Every winter, Disney Dreamlight Valley unlocks its festive event, with 2024’s theme bringing The Gift of Giving and a brand new Snowman to build. It’s also unlocked the Festive Fish, allowing players to grab these adorable creatures for recipes, and the Festive Duties.

Fishing is an integral part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether you’re looking to please the resident fisherman character or cook up a delicious meal for a quest, you’ll need fish. However, every winter, this activity gets a little boost, as Festive Fish comes into play.

Though, as it goes with Disney Dreamlight Valley, these fish are shrouded in mystery. So, here’s where to find and how to catch all the festive fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Festive Fish locations

Festive Fish are found in green and red ripples around the Valley, with each fish appearing in different biomes. Interestingly, we’ve found that the ripples tend to spawn in the same place. So, all their locations have been marked on the map below, as well as what fish you can find there.

Naturally, these could be different for you, but it's worth checking these locations first.









All the Festive Fish and their locations are below:

Festive Fish Location Festive Anglerfish Forgotten Lands (between 6:00 PM and 5:00 AM) Festive Bass Peaceful Meadow Festive Fugu Dazzle Beach (During Rain) Festive Salmon Sunlit Plateau Festive Squid Glade of Trust

To catch these fish, simply head over to one of the listed biomes and look for the red and green ripples. They slightly sparkle, so should be relatively easy to spot.

The ripples will take three reels, much like blue ripples normally, so be sure to be ready for a little challenge.

So, that’s all you need to know about the Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you’ve fished up all of these you’ll complete the Even Fish are Festive duty. Once you’ve done that, we recommend looking into the game’s current codes, how to unlock Sally, or how to complete all the current Star Paths riddles.