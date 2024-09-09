How to get Blue Marshmallows in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It seems like every season in Disney Dreamlight Valley brings a new batch of ingredients to hunt down, and right now, it’s all about those scrumptious seasonal treats: Marshmallows.

The End of Summer event for DDV is here, and it’s rolling out the blue carpet for Blue Marshmallows. These little guys are popping up across various biomes, just waiting to be picked up.

If you’ve been scouring the Valley for Blue Marshmallows but managed to find only softwood and old rocks, you might be looking in the wrong place.

How to get Blue Marshmallows

Gameloft/Dexerto Look for the sparks, not the marshmallow.

You can find Blue Marshmallows scattered on the ground in the Plaza, Dazzle Beach, Peaceful Meadow, Glade of Trust, and Forest of Valor.

Blue Marshmallows appear as small blue items on the ground and will glow when you get close. They’re minuscule, but if you look for a glow instead, the search gets easier.

If you own the A Rift in Time DLC, you might want to set up an Ancient Vacuum to automatically collect all Blue Marshmallows as soon as they respawn. If not, you could also try to advance time in the game; marshmallows are way easier to spot at night.

Best use for Blue Marshmallows

Once you’ve collected Blue Marshmallows, you can use them to make tasty recipes at any Cooking Station during the End of Summer event. Here are the recipes you can create:

S’mores

With one Blue Marshmallow, one Pink Marshmallow, and two Wheat, you can make S’mores at any cooking station.

Roasted Marshmallows

You can also use Blue Marshmallows to make Roasted Marshmallows. You’ll need two Pink Marshmallows and two Blue Marshmallows for this one.

Remember, you can only get Blue Marshmallows during the End of Summer event, which runs from September 4-26. You can check out all the exclusive recipes and see how to complete some challenges here.

That’s everything you need to know about Blue Marshmallows, but your culinary journey doesn’t have to end there, especially now that Tiana is in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to become best friends with the Valley’s new cook, check out our complete guide to all of Tiana’s Friendship Quests.