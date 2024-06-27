How to find Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With every update, Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces something new. Whether it’s a slew of new characters, delicious new recipes, or an added resource to craft items with — DDV is always giving players a new feature to discover.

A brand new resource has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but getting hold of Wrought Iron is far from a simple endeavor. So, to make sure you can craft all the new furniture, here’s how to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Unfortunately, you can’t buy or mine Wrought Iron like you can gold, iron, or any other valuable gems. Instead, you need to complete some daily tasks.

To get hold of Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have to chat with Remy and complete his daily deliveries and special quests.

If you want to get started with the Remy quests, follow our handy guide on everything you need to know about the special deliveries and how to unlock Chez Remy Mobile.

What can you craft with Wrought Iron?

Currently, there are six furniture options available to craft with Wrought Iron. However, you can also turn one Wrought Iron Ingot into two Iron Ingots, although that’s not recommended given how tough the new resource is to get.

2 Iron Ingots – 1 Wrought Iron

– 1 Wrought Iron Parisian Chair – 5 Wrought Iron

– 5 Wrought Iron Parisian Table – 15 Wrought Iron

– 15 Wrought Iron Ornate Parisian Chair – 5 Wrought Iron

– 5 Wrought Iron Ornate Parisian Table – 15 Wrought Iron

– 15 Wrought Iron Ornate Parisian Statue – 100 Wrought Iron

– 100 Wrought Iron Wrought Iron Walkway Slab – 2 Wrought Iron (Makes 4)

– 2 Wrought Iron (Makes 4) Wrought Iron Fence – 1 Wrought Iron (Makes 3)

Thankfully, completing the first Bon Appétit quest will grant you six Wrought Iron, and completing each daily quest will reward you with three pieces of Wrought Iron, so you’ll be off to a positive start when crafting your new furniture.

Naturally, it will take some time to craft multiple items, but be sure to keep an eye out for the daily recipes so you don’t miss any Wrought Iron.

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage on Disney Dreamlight Valley, including our guides on the current Star Path and what’s in the Premium Shop right now. Alternatively, keep an eye out on our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes guide, as Remy won’t tell you how to make his requested meals.