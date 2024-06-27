Adding Mushu to your Valley also comes with a special reward, so long as you can find the key. So, here’s how to find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Unlocking Mulan and Mushu isn’t a walk in the park, you’ll have to train to be a soldier, clear landslides, cook breakfast, and complete a maze. However, it’s all worth it once you unlock the two highly anticipated characters, and additional reward waiting for you at the end.

The only problem is you’re the one who has to find the key, and it’s far from a simple search. So, to help you with that task, here’s where to find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

Mulan’s Key location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Mulan’s Key can be found on the ground by the three carts filled with sandbags outside the training camp.

Once you’ve spoken to Mushu in the camp itself, head out the same doors you did when you cleared the landslide, set up the fences, and planted the trees. Head through the beautiful blossoms, following the designated path until you come across the carts.

Article continues after ad

When you get to the carts, you should spot the golden key lying in the taller grass on your left. Simply pick it up and head back to Mushu in the camp.

After speaking to him and unlocking the chest which is located behind the main tent with the dragon markings, you’ll be rewarded with the Defender’s Sword furniture item which can be placed in your home.

Article continues after ad

With the reward in hand, you’ll be able to welcome Mushu to your valley. For more details on how to get Mulan and Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our handy guide. Or brush up on your cooking skills before Remy’s next special delivery with these recipes.