How to complete Storybook Vale main quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest Storybook Vale DLC is all about adventures and stories – but its main quests can be a bit tricky to complete.

Just like Eternity Isle, Storybook Vale plunges players into a brand-new landscape filled with some sort of corruption. It’s up to them to save the land and its inhabitants, even the villains who caused the mess in the first place.

However, as it goes with saving a land, it’s not always quick or easy. So, here’s how to complete Storybook Vale’s entire main storyline, from its trials, unlocking characters, and of course, all the recipes you need to have.

How to complete Welcome to Storybook Vale

Step 1: Head to Storybook Vale

To begin the Storybook Vale DLC, open your mailbox in the Valley and select the Storybook Vale awaits message, claiming the letter that goes with it.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Then, head into the main castle and over to the Stardust Port, which is located on the second floor on the left. Go through the main doors and head into the section with the storybook sign on it. Once in, you’ll be able to meet Merida. Head straight on into the Library of Lore, use your magic to remove the Inkies, and speak to the trapped character.

She’ll explain that the Lorebook invited you, but the land is in trouble, with the magic leaving it slowly. Speak to the Lorebook, who will cough out a load of Snippets due to their magic fading. Now, it’s up to you to catch them.

Step 2: Find the Royal Net

However, you can’t catch the Snippets with your current tools. For that, you’ll need a Royal Net. Merida suggests looking underneath all the Petrified Wood and offers you a potion for your pickaxe.

Dexerto / Gameloft

To get the potion head to the top right-hand corner, opposite where Merida is standing, by the stone campfire. Between that and the wood log will be Merida’s bag. Grab the potion (and the food while you’re there) and apply it to your Pickaxe.

Then, turn around and mine the rocks surrounding the pillar nearby. Once you’ve mined them all, you’ll can use the pillar, which will spin the puzzle in the middle.

Your aim is to complete the image of Aurora. To do this, spin the left-hand pillar once, and the right-hand one three times. With that, the image will be complete and the Royal Net will be in the center.

Step 3: Catch the Snippets

With the Royal Net equipped, you’ll need to catch some of the Snippets around the Library of Lore. To do this, press space or the right mouse button (or respective key on console) when near the Snippets. You’ll have to be aiming correctly, as these can be a little slippery.

Dexerto / Gameloft

You’ll need to catch four of them, and most are around the center of the Library, so practice your aim and grab those flying Snippets. Once you’ve caught them, speak to Merida who will ask you to open the gates and reveal more of the Library.

Step 4: Open the gates

Opening the gates will require you to use your Royal Net in a certain way. If the golden wheel is facing across, then you need to hold your swing button (space on PC) and swipe sideways. If it’s facing down, then you need to swipe normally by pressing the swing button.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Once inside, you’ll need to catch all six Snippets in the wings. There are three on each side, and they can be a little tricky to find. So we’ve highlighted their locations in the image above.

Step 5: Rearrange the Lorekeeper’s pages

When all Snippets have been caught, head over to Merida who will introduce you to Reordering Stories. This is essentially a puzzle for you to complete.

Select Reorder Stories, and begin the ‘Once Upon A Time In Storybook Vale’ tale. Complete the puzzle and the first quest will be complete, unlocking the ability to open the rest of the biomes.

How to complete A New Chapter

Step 1: Gain access to The Bind

Once you’ve completed Welcome to Storybook Vale, meet Merida by the Well outside the Library of Lore and speak to her to begin the A New Chapter quest.

She’ll explain that it’s impossible to get to Maleficent and Hades with all the Ink. As such, she’ll ask you to begin clearing the walls to gain access to The Bind.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Pay 500 Story Magic to unlock the gate and explore the Bind with Merida. To complete this part of the quest, simply run around a bit of the biome and head back to Merida.

Step 2: Removed the Inkies and catch Snippets

Upon speaking to her, she’ll explain that it needs a bit of work to restore The Bind to its former glory. So, you need to remove 15 Inkies from the Bind and catch 5 Snippets with your Royal Net while she works on restoring the fountains.

Catch these tricky creatures and then speak to Merida who can’t seem to get the fountains working, though she’ll still insist on fixing them herself.

Step 3: Unlock Scrooge’s store and Goofy’s stall

While she fixes them you’ll be instructed to greet the villagers who have arrived from the Valley. Chat with Goofy and Scrooge, who both want to reopen their respective stores and stalls.

After speaking to them both, you’ll need to do the following:

Mine ten gems and minerals

Catch three fish or seafood

Luckily, the ten gems and minerals only mean you need to hit a mining node with your pickaxe ten times, rather than getting ten gems. However, you will need to catch three fish for Goofy.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Once you’ve done that, chat with both and build their stalls and stores for free. Then check back in with Merida.

Step 4: Explore Aurora’s hidden room

She’ll explain that she didn’t fix the fountain but did find a secret room under the bridge. Head there and look for the large wooden doors.

Interact with them and grab the sparkling page lying on the floor. Then, tell Merida about the discovery. You’ll both conclude that Aurora clearly used this as a safe space.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Interact with the light on the left to open the doors and reveal a wheel for you to interact with. Next, use your net on said wheel and you’ll finally fix the fountains.

Naturally, Merida will be thrilled, but you unfortunately won’t find Aurora anywhere, as she’s not found in The Bind.

Step 5: Welcome Merida to the Valley

After completing this, Merida will explain that she misses her home and doesn’t really want to live in the Library anymore. So, all you need to do to invite her to your Valley is head into your building tab, place her home down, and walk over to it.

The house will cost 5,000 Star Coins to build, but once you do Merida will be welcomed to Storybook Vale.

How to complete The Wolf of The Wilds / A Sheep in Wolfs Clothing

Dexerto / Gameloft

Step 1: Unlock The Wild Woods

The Wold of the Wilds is one of the first two trials you’re going to come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale DLC.

This one is located in The Wilds Woods, which is on the left-hand side of the main map.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Head to the nearest entry to the biome and unlock the gate for 2,000 Story Magic. Once you do, you’ll be prompted to explore Everafter, so head through the biome and go down to the far bottom, where a mysterious structure sits.

Step 2: Speak to the Lorekeeper

Once you find the structure, you’ll need to speak to the Lorekeeper to discover more about what it is. She’ll tell you that it’s a trial, and completing it is vital to help you get to Maleficent and Hades, and restore Storybook Vale.

So, it’s up to you and Merida to explore said trial, though Merida is hesitant due to a ‘big bad wolf’ she’s heard around the area.

Step 3: Enter the Trial

Head back to the area, this time there will be mysterious footprints walking to the structure. Investigate these with Merida and look for the broken wheel, which is found in the bush to the far left of the structure, just around the corner.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Interact with it and place it on the structure. Then, use your Royal Net with a long swipe and open up the quest, starting the A Sheep in Wolfs Clothing questline.

Step 4: Speak to the ‘big bad wolf’

Upon entering, you’ll need to swipe a wheel with your Royal net to enter the main room. Straight on from there, down the long carpet will be a large wooden door. Speak to this door and you’ll be chatting with ‘The Wolf of the Wilds’ who’s not overly convincing and sounds a lot like a charming thief many may know.

He’ll insist he’s a wolf, so it’s up to you to prove he’s not.

Step 5: Prove the Wolf of the Wilds isn’t a wolf

To do this, you need to find evidence to disprove the following:

For help on each of these three quests, click the link on the list above, they’ll take you to the specific walkthrough.

How to complete What big feet he has

While facing the door, head right towards the closed door. To open it, head over to the right of that door and spin the wheel.

Then, head through the corridor until you get to a series of symbols and Roman numerals. Each corresponds to the symbol you need to turn on the machine on the back wall.

If you want to solve it yourself, then you’ll need to look to the left for two numbers, behind you for one of them, and to the right by the stones for the other.

The answer to this puzzle is in the image below. Once they’re all correct, you’ll receive some Wolf Slippers.

Dexerto / Gameloft

How to complete What a wolfish smell he has

What a wolfish smell he has is located on the right of the door, just by the raised platform on the doors left. To open the door, head up that platform and use your Royal Net on the wheel. Then head through the corridor and up to the cooking pot.

The sign next to the pot will give you clues regarding the ingredients and has been detailed below.

Dexerto / Gameloft

To create the wolf-ish musk, you’ll need the following ingredients from the table on your left:

Oil

Woodland Pine Fragrance

Wold Fur

Dexerto / Gameloft

Once you’ve picked these up, head to the pot and add in those three ingredients. Cook up the potion and that side of the quest will be complete.

How to complete What a fierce howl he has

From the main door, you spoke to the ‘wolf’ at, head to the far right door with a green glowing ? on it. To open this, use your shovel and dig the pressure plate. It needs to match the symbol above the door, so dig it until this appears and the door will open.

Once inside, you’ll need to complete the Decoration Puzzle, which requires you to head into your Furniture tab and move the items around from there.

If you want to solve it yourself, we’ll give you one hint: Three Little Pigs.

If not, the answer is in the image below:

Dexerto / Gameloft

Once you’ve got it right, the curtain behind the puzzle will fit and you can pick up the Howling Gramophone.

Step 6: Reveal the ‘wolfs’ identity

With all the puzzles solved, head back to the main door and speak to the ‘wolf’ to hand all your evidence in. Shortly after, the door will open and reveal Flynn Rider!

Speak to him and he’ll reveal he was put under some sort of curse to protect something in the Trial. Head behind him and over to the source of corruption and interact with it. This will create a beanstalk section of Maleficent’s castle.

Then, all you need to do is place Flynn’s house down and the quest will be complete.