How to complete Share Some Sweetness & Savor Some Sweetness in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new event has finally dropped to celebrate the end of summer. As such, it’s brought new recipes, furniture, and two mysterious Village Duties for you to complete.

There’s plenty of mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether it’s discovering more recipes, solving puzzles for the many characters, or even unlocking those adorable Villagers, you’re always completing some sort of mystery throughout the cozy game.

As part of the new End of Summer event, Gameloft has doubled down on those mysteries by releasing two new Village Duties, each with the titles: Share Some Sweetness and Savor Some Sweetness. So, to help you solve the new puzzle, here’s how to complete both.

Share Some Sweetness

Disney / Gameloft Unlike the Pink Marshmallows, Blue Marshmallows are found on the ground.

Share Some Sweetness requires players to cook up 25 Roasted Marshmallows and give them to Villagers.

To craft Roasted Marshmallows, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 Pink Marshmallows

2 Blue Marshmallows

Thankfully, both Marshmallows are pretty easy to get hold of. As part of the End of Summer event, new Marshmallow bushes have popped up throughout the Valley. So, head to the Plaza for Blue Marshmallows, and look around the Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust for the Pink ones.

Once you have these, head to your cooking pot and place the ingredients in, do this 25 times, and then simply feed them to the Villagers.

As a reward, you’ll get a brand new Birding Top.

Savor Some Sweetness

Disney / Gameloft Make sure you put in two Wheat, or you won’t get S’mores.

The Savor Some Sweetness Village Duty is pretty similar to Share Some Sweetness, except you have to eat 25 Roasted Marshmallows and/or S’mores.

To complete both quests quickly, we suggest crafting 50 Roasted Marshmallows then handing out half to Villagers and eating the other half. However, you can also make up some S’mores if you’re struggling to get enough Marshmallows.

To cook up S’mores, grab the following ingredients:

1 Pink Marshmallow

1 Blue Marshmallow

2 Wheat

As highlighted above, you can find Pink Marshmallows on bushes in the Plaza and Blue Marshmallows on bushes in the Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. Then, Wheat is best found at Goofy’s stall. The seeds only take one minute to grow, so it’s worth doing that instead of buying the full crop.

Once you’ve done that, head over to a cooking pot, craft 25 Roasted Marshmallows or S’mores, and then rebuild your energy with them.

Shortly after, you’ll be rewarded with a Hiking Backpack.

With that, the two new Village Duties will be completed. So, while you’re enjoying the game, be sure to check out the rest of its recipes, more details on the End of Summer Event, or the current DreamSnaps, Premium Shop, and Star Path.