Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Fairy Godmother has arrived along with some fantastic yet tricky quests. Here’s how to complete Bibbidi Bobbidy Oops in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Remembering Disney Dreamlight Valley update has introduced the biggest main story update yet, along with a delicious new recipe, an extremely popular new Star Path, and an even more favored character, who appears in the form of The Fairy Godmother.

With her rather surprising inclusion into the cozy game, many players have been scrambling to become best friends with this magical Godmother, meaning you’ll likely stumble across the rather tricky Bibbidi Bobbidy Oops quest at some point.

So, to help speed up your journey to full friendship, here’s how to complete Bibbidi Bobbidy Oops in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Bibbidi Bobbidy Oops

Disney / Gameloft Poor Fairy Godmother is pretty exhausted in this quest.

1. Reach Level 7 with the Fairy Godmother

To begin the Bibbidi Bobbidi Oops quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to reach level seven friendship with the Fairy Godmother.

This can be achieved by giving her gifts, speaking to her daily, and hanging out with her as you complete your duties or try to complete some of the Star Path.

2. Speak to the Fairy Godmother

Once you’ve reached level seven with the Fairy Godmother, head over and speak to her to initiate the quest. She’ll tell you that she’s completely overwhelmed with tasks and needs you to help her delegate some of those jobs.

Your job is to make Peppermint Tea for Minnie and deliver it to her.

3. Make Peppermint Tea

Disney / Gameloft This is thankfully a simple recipe to make.

Thankfully, the Fairy Godmother does give you the recipe for Peppermint Tea, but if you want more information on the recipe and where to find the ingredients, check out our handy guide.

To make the Peppermint Tea, you’ll need one Lemon and one Mint. Simply cook the recipe and you’re more than halfway through the quest.

4. Speak to Minnie

With the Peppermint Tea in hand, head over to Minnie and give her the drink. Naturally, she’ll be very grateful, but will then express concern regarding an enchanted object inside her house that’s behaving very weirdly. She’ll ask you to take a picture of it and show the Fairy Godmother.

Head into Minnie’s house and take a photo of the Arcade Machine. Then, head back to the Fairy Godmother and explain Minnie’s problem.

5. Build a Lens

She’ll tell you it’s certainly a problem but that she doesn’t have the time to transform the item back, leaving it up to you. To fix the issue you’ll need to enchant your camera. To do so, you need to collect the following ingredients:

2 Diamonds

3 Glass

5 Dream Shards

5 Crystals

Collect these ingredients and then speak to WALL-E for a lens. Then simply attach it to your camera and you’ll be sorted.

6. Take Photos

With the upgraded camera, you need to start transforming the items back. However, you can only do this between 4 pm and midnight due to them changing at night.

Take a photo of Minnie’s arcade machine to transform that back, then do the same for the other objects. We’ve detailed the objects you need to photograph and where you can find them below:

Goofy’s yellow bike (Yellow bear): By his house.

Remy’s espresso machine (cord): In his restaurant.

Olaf’s parasol (flower bed): Bottom of the stairs leading to Dazzle Beach.

Mother Gothel’s mirror (couch): Inside the Big Willow.

With that, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Oops quest has been completed. While waiting for it to be night so you can take those photos, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

