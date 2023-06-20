Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to claim Pride T-shirts

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed the codes for its Pride month T-shirts. Here’s how to claim them.

After much uncertainty about whether Disney Dreamlight Valley would ever release the Pride shirts, the item finally arrived. The sandbox title was supposed to launch the T-shirts a week after the premiere of Update 5, but there was only radio silence on DDV’s end.

Update 5 – known as The Remembering – added features like Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager and customizable furniture. It also introduced more Potato quests and the Peppermint Tea recipe.

Regarding new inventory, Dreamlight Valley players buy various items from the Wonder of Pixar Star Path. Now, you can also display your LGBTQIA+ pride with eight different T-shirts.

How to claim Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride month T-shirts

Disney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed the eight separate codes for each Pride T-shirt on Twitter. The Disney/Pixar game also posted an image of every available T-shirt style. Each shirt represents the trans, non-binary, inclusive, trans-inclusive, bisexual, lesbian, asexual, and pansexual flags.

Here are the directions on how to enter a Disney Dreamlight Valley code:

Open the in-game menu and click ‘Settings’ in the top-right Select ‘Help’ in the bottom-left of the sidebar Type in the code you want to redeem underneath ‘Import Avatar’ Hit claim – then the item will appear in your mailbox.

The codes for each Pride T-shirt are found below:

Redemption Code Reward PRIDE20231 Gleam Tee PRIDE20232 Illuminate Tee PRIDE20233 Shine Tee PRIDE20234 Shimmer Tee PRIDE20235 Glow Tee PRIDE20236 Radiate Tee PRIDE20237 Bright Tee PRIDE20238 Dazzle Tee

That’s everything you need to know about claiming the Pride T-shirts. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley stories for more tips and tricks.

