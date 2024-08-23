Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update breaks key Mulan unlock quest

Players trying to unlock Mulan and Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley are facing a major hurdle right now, as the Dapper Delights update has broken one important task.

Adding Mulan and Mushu to the Valley requires players to complete a series of quests in the Mulan Realm. This includes Protecting the Camp, which involves the player cleaning up after a landslide, planting trees, and crafting Sandbags to prevent flooding.

However, players are currently having trouble completing the second part of the quest following the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update.

Article continues after ad

Protecting the Camp tree planting task impacted by bug

During the quest, Mulan gives the player 10 Tree Seeds to plant and water around the area. From there, players have to find 10 preset patches of soil to complete this part of the quest.

However, since the Dapper Delights update released, players have been reporting that some of the spots are missing.

“I need help. Ive exhausted my eye balls trying to find the last two holes for the protecting the camp quest and ive lost my mind,” said one Reddit user, who was only able to plant eight of the necessary seeds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I can’t for the life of me find the last two holes to plant the tree seeds! I’ve watched videos, the last two holes aren’t anywhere to be found! I’ve untracked the quest, exited the realm, closed down game and restarted and they still haven’t spawned in!” said another.

Unlike with other gardening tasks, players cannot use their Shovel to create more spaces to plant seeds. That means those who can’t find the final hole or two (myself included) cannot progress.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, developer Gameloft is aware of the situation. In an email response shared on Reddit, customer service told a player, “Please rest assured that we are aware of this issue with the ‘Protecting the Camp’ quest occurring for some players.

“Our development team is working to fix it for all the players affected as soon as possible.”

While we don’t know how long it will take, fortunately, the Dapper Delights update gave players plenty to do in the meantime, such as the new Star Path and unlocking Tiana.

Article continues after ad