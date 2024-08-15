Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Belle to get major rework after fan “bullying”

The art style for Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley came under fire as soon as she was added to the popular farming game, with many criticizing her shoulders, eyes, and almost gaunt look as opposed to her traditional design. Now, one year later, the design is finally changing.

There’s no denying that most game developers will likely take a look at the community sentiment after they’ve released an update. After all, they need to scan for bugs and acknowledge any key frustrations. One such frustration plagued Disney Dreamlight Valley in September 2023, when we saw Belle and Beast arrive in the game.

As soon as she came out, the community rallied to share their hatred for the design, with many slamming her “imposter” design. Now, a year later, Gameloft has teased that major changes could be coming to the character, with her design being completely changed.

Naturally, fans were thrilled with the news, with one user sharing the difference on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Reddit, joking that “Bullying Works! Belle has been fixed!”

The images in question show Belle as she is before the update, and a clip of the teaser trailer, which showcases a brand new look for the book-loving princess.

Many took to the comments to share their love for the changes, adding “I hope the dream styles were updated to match. She looks much better.”

“OMG this is so much better” echoed another fan, going on to say that “Belle is one of my favorite characters but I couldn’t even look at her in the game. It felt like an imposter. Looking forward to this update even more now”

Others even joked about the Beast’s whining, which is another frustration among players: “Fantastic! I’m going to hang out with the old Belle this week just to get some good photos of her current state for posterity! Maybe the Beast will stop asking if we know where Belle is now – he’ll finally realise it’s been her all along!”

While many were thrilled that their “bullying” worked and that changes are coming, others couldn’t help but feel a little sad about its change: “I’m gonna miss the old one lol I got attached to her because I felt bad that everyone was always so mean.”

With the likes of Tiana arriving in the Valley in the game’s next update, there will be plenty of recipes, quests, and adventures to enjoy… even if most will be rushing over to Belle.