How to make Wonton Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lucky Dragon update introduced several new recipes for players to try out. Here’s what you’ll need to make Wonton Soup.

On June 26, the cozy game launched its Mulan-themed free content expansion to add Mulan and Mushu to the Valley. Alongside new Villagers from the popular Disney film, The Lucky Dragon also added The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path.

Additionally, Disney Dreamlight Valley unveiled an Inside Out 2 event and the daily Chez Remy Mobile feature, which includes new recipes.

If you want to experiment with one of the game’s new recipes, keep reading to learn how to cook Wonton Soup.

Article continues after ad

Wonton Soup recipe & ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To whip up Wonton Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need the following ingredients:

Eggs

Wheat

Shrimp

Onion

Eggs can be purchased from Chez Remy for 220 Star Coins. Wheat is one of the most accessible ingredients, as you can buy it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. The seeds cost one Star Coin Coin, and the grown crop costs three Star Coins.

Article continues after ad

You can fish Shrimp from the blue ripples located only in Dazzle Beach. Lastly, Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor sells Onion seeds for 50 Star Coins. Alternatively, each grown crop costs 255 Star Coins.

How to cook Wonton Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

After you’ve gathered all the required ingredients, bring one piece of Coal to the nearest cooking station. Place all the ingredients into the cooking pot, and select Start Cooking. Now, the Wonton Soup will be yours to either keep for yourself or give as a gift to a Villager.

Article continues after ad

If you’re still stuck on how to unlock Mulan & Mushu, check out our detailed guide for step-by-step instructions.