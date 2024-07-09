Disney Dreamlight Valley survey sparks fears over possible Star Wars crossover

Developer Gameloft has shared a new survey for Disney Dreamlight Valley players, and questions regarding possible new content have some concerned that Star Wars and Baby Yoda could be making an unwelcome appearance.

Following previous Disney Dreamlight Valley surveys, Gameloft again asks the community for feedback and provides some potential hints for new content.

The questions that are understandably getting the most attention concern franchises that are either minimally or not at all represented in the game. A later question asks about specific characters from these properties that could join the Valley as new Villagers.

While some choices are innocuous, the inclusion of Star Wars and Grogu from The Mandalorian has raised some eyebrows, with many fans hoping Baby Yoda stays in a galaxy far, far away.

Reddit post about the survey is full of reactions from players, who say they don’t want Star Wars content, particularly characters, in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

“I’d be okay with some Star Wars themed outfits and furniture, but I do not want characters in my valley,” said one user.

“The quickness with which I selected ‘Not at all interested’ when I saw effing Grogu…” commented another.

One Twitter user took things further, saying “Please for the love of God PLEASE do not add star wars.”

Others suggested a possible compromise in the form of separate DLC like the A Rift in Time expansion, which essentially relegates its exclusive content to a separate world. As one player put it, “I’d love an eternity isle situation that’s an optional dlc world dedicated to things like Marvel and Star Wars.”

Star Wars isn’t the only franchise mentioned on the survey to garner negative reactions from Disney Dreamlight Valley players. The Muppets, Cars, and Finding Nemo also divided players, with some welcoming the possible additions and others concerned over how puppets, sentient vehicles, and fish could be implemented.