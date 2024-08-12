Disney Dreamlight Valley simple tip lets players avoid Remy quest

The addition of daily Chez Remy Mobile tasks to Disney Dreamlight Valley has proven divisive, but one player has found a simple way to avoid its most frustrating assignments.

In addition to adding Mulan and Mushu to the cozy game, The Lucky Dragon update also introduced Chez Remy Mobile. This involves daily cooking-themed tasks to earn a new material called Wrought Iron.

But while some players have welcomed the addition of more repeatable quests, others have criticized their execution. Players have specifically slammed one of the Special Delivery tasks for asking players to cook a staggering 22 pies for the measly reward of three Wrought Iron.

Fortunately, one player has found an incredibly simple workaround that allows players to avoid tasks like this.

As user CelestialRose revealed in a post on the DisneyDreamlightValley subreddit, “You can re-roll Remy’s quests if you don’t accept them.”

This is thanks to Remy always giving a preview of the task before you accept it.

Disney / Gameloft

“I got the dreaded pie eating content quest … ” they shared. “I said no and he said to come back if I change my mind.” After rejecting the quest, the player spoke to Remy again, who gave them “a totally different quest for Chez Remy.”

After trying it myself, I can confirm that it is possible to reroll your daily delivery quest by turning Remy down until he mentions a task you’re willing to complete.

That, of course, requires some knowledge of the quests and their respective tasks. After all, Remy does not tell you exactly what you need to do until you’ve agreed to help.

This method also appears to have one limitation: All rerolled quests seem to be for the same character.

As one commenter shared, “I banished Mirabel from my valley and got a quest for her a couple days ago so I tried for like 5 minutes to get a quest for someone else and every single one was for Mirabel.”

That tracks with my own experience, as during my test, I kept getting assignments that involved Anna.

Still, even if there are some limitations, this trick should help Disney Dreamlight Valley players avoid the most time and resource-consuming quests Chez Remy Mobile has in store.