Disney Dreamlight Valley players think they’ve unmasked the Mystery Gifter

Disney Dreamlight Valley sleuths are trying to uncover the identity of the Mystery Gifter, with two possible candidates emerging as answers.

Since the Dapper Delights update released on August 21, players have been receiving gifts from certain Villagers claiming they got packages from an unknown sender.

With the game currently in between main storylines and the Content Roadmap for the rest of 2024 teasing “a new mystery” for later in the year, it’s no surprise that players think these strange gifts are connected to what’s to come.

Article continues after ad

Now, players have shared two compelling theories as to who the Mystery Gifter is, either of which would be pretty exciting for the game.

One theory proposed on the game’s subreddit is that Snow White is behind the gifts. As the poster points out, gems and coal could both be associated with the Seven Dwarves, who are miners.

Additionally, the specific gems sent to Merlin match the classic princess’ dress, and the poisoned apple bears a resemblance to the skull-shaped rock on the beach – another mystery Dreamlight Valley players hope will be addressed soon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Also fueling this theory is the fact that some players temporarily received an unreleased dress based on that of the Evil Queen, indicating that there’s at least some Snow White content in the works.

Other players think the Mysterious Gifter is a character who has already been teased for a future update: Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney

As laid out in a separate Reddit post, Sally is known for being shy and even sends Jack Skellington an anonymous gift in the film.

Article continues after ad

“That’s what I think is going on here,” said the poster, “The Forgetting has taken away all the memories of her being friends with the other villagers, but she still feels compelled to help them, so she feels she has to do so in secret.”

This could also explain why Mother Gothel received coal, as one commenter pointed out “who else gives coal? SANTA. Where is Sally from? Nightmare before CHRISTMAS.”

Article continues after ad

Though Sally has far less of a connection with the rest of the gifts, all are things that are fairly easy to find in the Valley, so she feasibly could have just picked them up.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of who the Mysterious Gifter ultimately is, they clearly have the Disney Dreamlight Valley community intrigued, which is a promising sign as the game approaches its first anniversary since leaving early access and sets up another year of content.