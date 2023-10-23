Disney Dreamlight Valley players just realized they get paid for boring but easy task

There are many ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley, whether it’s through the classic Souffle trick or growing pumpkins. However, there’s also a less well-known way to make some coin, and plenty of players are only just realizing it.

One of the best elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the fact that players have so much to do. They can chat with villagers, explore realms, complete quests, take part in the Star Path or DreamSnaps competition and so much more. However, one of the more tedious activities has to be cooking.

Sure, unlocking all the recipes and using them to speed up your movement is ideal, but many find cooking for villagers rather exhausting, especially when there aren’t really any major rewards for doing so, aside from an increase in their friendship and one element many are only just realizing.

Some Disney Dreamlight Valley players are just realizing they get paid for feeding villagers

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user expressed how “we should get coins for making and serving… at Remy’s restaurant” going on to explain how the hungry villagers are “using all my food items that I put my hard work into by cropping and stuff or just collecting all over the valley why can’t I get some compensation for working at his restaurant he’s never at.”

Interestingly, the comments were extremely mixed, with a fair few players jumping in to explain that you do in fact get paid for servicing the customers.

“I’m pretty sure you do earn money when you make the meals ordered and deliver them in the restaurant” explained one player, which blew the minds of the OP, and plenty of other fans, who descended to the comments to express their shock.

One fan attempted to make the OP feel a little better for not noticing explaining how “it took me 4 dang months to realize you get paid.” While others said, “It honestly took me like 6+ months of playing to realize.”

The reason for many not noticing is because the feature was added in a previous update, and wasn’t there at the beginning of the game. On top of that, the animation is extremely small, so it’s easy to miss and assume all your hard work is for nothing.