Disney Dreamlight Valley players demand home for key character

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling for one key character to finally get a home in the next update, with many wondering why Remy get’s two houses but Scrooge is stuck with just his shop.

With so many exciting updates coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley and tons of new characters lined up, it’s clear that Dreamlight Valley will likely get a little crowded. Especially if each character needs their own home. Thankfully, like Anna and Kristoff or Belle and Beast, some characters can share their houses.

Article continues after ad

However, other characters seem to have two while some don’t have any, which has led to some of the Disney Dreamlight Valley community to demand a home for one of the game’s oldest characters.

Article continues after ad

Disney Dreamlight Valley players call for key character to finally get a home

Disney, Nintendo

Explaining their realization on Reddit, on user asked the community: “Why does a rat get a house and a restaurant all to himself but the richest duck in the world has to sleep on his shop floor?”

They went on to explain how “it makes me angry that Remy has a beautiful house but never gets to go home to it because he’s slaving away at his restaurant 24/7 and the poor old Scrooge only has those 2 sofas to rest his back…. he has a cane for crying out loud. I feel so bad when he finally sits down but then I ask him how much this plant I’ve seen 300 times already is….Anyway, I would like to petition for fewer hours for Remy so he can rest in his house and add Scrooge mansion so he can sometimes get to swim in his pool of gold once and a while.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The player was quickly reminded that Remy does in fact go back to his home during his sleep schedule, but fans were in agreement that Scrooge needs a home.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player highlighted how they “would love to have a house for Scrooge” even suggesting one for Merlin too, since his home is classed as the library.

Others highlighted how owning a home as well as the shop is a little unlike Scrooge, explaining that “Scrooge is too cheap to buy his own house” and that “it makes sense bc he just saves money on the extra rent.”

Article continues after ad

However, others posed a different idea, suggesting that Scrooge actually sleeps in his shop: “Scrooge doesn’t sleep on the floor. He sleeps in his money bin, and I’m sure there’s nowhere he’d rather be.”

Article continues after ad

Many thought he likely already sleeps inside the safe, which is where players assume “he sleeps in his vault, on the sea of coins he’s made from all the couches and beds I’ve bought.”

Needless to say, if Remy gets two homes, then poor Scrooge McDuck should at least be given somewhere to stay, whether that’s his safe or his own home.