Disney Dreamlight Valley players confused about missing Pride t-shirts

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are clueless about when the promised Pride t-shirts will arrive amid the game’s silence.

On June 7, 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley launched its fifth major update – The Remembering. The recent patch added features like Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager and more mysterious Potato quests for you to solve.

Update 5’s patch notes also included customizable furniture and dressable mannequins for players to experiment further with their creativity. Additionally, the new Wonder of Pixar Star Path offers items based on Turning Red and Finding Nemo.

Despite the Valley’s exciting additions, some users wonder when they’ll receive the Pride month t-shirts.

Disney Dreamlight Valley hasn’t added Pride t-shirts

Disney / Gameloft

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of The Remembering announcement on the Dreamlight Valley subreddit. The image informed players to stay updated with DDV’s social media on how to claim the Pride t-shirts during the week of June 12. However, it was radio silence on the game’s end.

“I saw images on the leaks discord, and from what I remember, these items really looked bad/ugly/basic,” one player wrote. “They should have gone with more Mickey ears if they were going to be this lazy about them. Maybe someone responsible for quality saw them and said they couldn’t be released like that, hence the delay.”

“I’m sure some will be happy for this update coz I’m sure they wanted it,” another user added. “I really wish they added something for black history month or Juneteenth. I had been asking on the discord.”

“I do wish we had a more “Disney” calendar in the game than one based on real life. I would like events, special days, etc. that are unique to Disney and Dreamlight Valley, such as the Lantern Festival,” another player suggested.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when or if Disney Dreamlight Valley will release the in-game Pride t-shirts for players.