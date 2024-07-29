Disney Dreamlight Valley players call for major changes to “boring” updates

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had enough of the game’s recent updates and bugs, with many slamming Gameloft and calling for major changes to the cozy game’s current “boring” state.

One of the best elements of a cozy game is how easy it is to get lost in the adventure. Whether it’s farming, fishing, cooking, completing quests, or interacting with the characters, games like Disney Dreamlight Valley are great at pulling you in and keeping you entertained.

Article continues after ad

This is what made DDV so popular, and its regular updates served as quick and easy refreshers for players losing their love for the adventure. However, in recent developments, the community has begun to feel tired, with many now slamming Gameloft for its “boring” and “repetitive” gameplay. So much so, that some are refusing to play anymore.

Disney / Gameloft

“Is anyone else getting really bored of this game or is it just me?” asked one player on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Reddit. They continued to explain that the quests “have become really repetitive of just collecting items and giving them to the characters.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of the key problems they discovered was regarding the recent updates and their new features: “I get that they added scramblecoin and Daisy’s boutique challenges but again it’s just repetitive.”

This isn’t the first time a player has questioned the nature of Disney Dreamlight Valley, with another post revealing how “this game is just so not worth it anymore – it’s not fun.”

As well as commenting on the “grind” and the “one-dimensional” characters, the player brought up the buggy nature of the Switch, as well as highlighting the enjoyment they’re getting out of playing similar titles like Stardew Valley, Breath of the Wild or Animal Crossing.

Article continues after ad

The multiple posts sparked a widespread discussion on the state of the game, with players adding that they “wish there was more variety or action. I know it’s a cozy game but all of the quests are very similar (collect this and make that basically) and it gets redundant…I do think the original storyline was way more interesting but I’m hoping once developers have more time they’ll make things more interesting.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Disney / Gameloft

Another commented on the controversial addition of Remy’s daily tasks, adding: “It wouldn’t maybe feel so boring or futile if they gave out equivalent rewards or features for the hours you have to put In. Just look at the extremely lopsided amount of Wrought Iron from Remy.”

This was joined by another comment: “I also recently uninstalled and I don’t really miss it. The Remy/Wrought Iron thing just turned me off so bad and I realized I didn’t care anymore.”

Article continues after ad

One thing is clear, the Disney Dreamlight Valley community is at an all-time low, with many feeling extremely burnt out with the current state of the cozy game. Whether it’s a lack of storyline, unsatisfying characters, grindy tasks, or frustrating bugs, the playerbase is undeniably calling for a change in a future update.