Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error: What is it & can you fix?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, meaning there will likely be a few bugs and errors popping up for players. One of those is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error. So, what is it, and can you fix it? Let’s find out.

Since its release, Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a huge hit, with each regular update bringing new players into the cozy world. Naturally, each player is always eager to explore the new Realms, Characters, Recipes and more related to the update – but sometimes that’s a little tricky, especially when there’s a frustrating bug stopping people from enjoying certain aspects.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error is one such bug, limiting players’ available content and causing many to feel pretty frustrated. So, what is the Online Services Unavailable error and can you fix it? Let’s take a look and find out.

What is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error?

Disney / Gameloft

Many players are coming across the Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error, which essentially stops you from accessing certain online features, with a notification popping up that the servers are not connecting.

Article continues after ad

The error does limit access to Moonstone Chests, cloud saves, and events, which can be pretty frustrating for all involved.

Can you fix the Online Services Unavailable error?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error has been hitting players since the game was released, so there are a few fixes for the bug – but it may not fix everyone game’s.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Below are some steps you could try to hopefully fix your Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Restart the game.

Restart your device.

Check your internet connection and restart your router.

Check to see if Disney Dreamlight Valley is down.

If all else fails, we recommend reaching out to the game’s support team to see if they are able to solve your error.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Online Services Unavailable error and how you can fix it. While waiting for your game to be fixed, take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

How to complete Into the West Wing | How to complete A Prince in Disguise quest | How to unlock Belle & Beast | How to Complete Book Hunt | All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times

Article continues after ad