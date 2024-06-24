Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania event: Everything we know

Disney Dreamlight Valley is hosting a brand new event as part of its The Lucky Dragon update, this time celebrating the release of Inside Out 2. Here’s everything we know about the event, as well as how you can take part and make the most out of the activities.

Whether it’s highly anticipated characters, new decorating QoL changes, or a thrilling Star Path, Disney Dreamlight Valley is certainly pulling out all the stops in its upcoming The Lucky Dragon update. However, the new features don’t stop at the update, as a brand new event has been revealed, otherwise known as Memory Mania.

The Memory Mania event celebrates the release of Inside Out 2 and promises a variety of exclusive rewards only obtainable during the celebrations. So, to make sure you get all its rewards, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley event.

Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Memory Mania event will start on June 26, 2024, and finish on July 17, meaning you’ll have just three weeks to grab the exclusive rewards.

The game’s Inside Out 2 event drops at the same time as the free update, so there will be plenty of opportunities to complete tasks and unlock new characters at the same time.

How to take part in Disney Dreamlight Valleys Memory Mania

When the event is active, players will be able to take part by seeking out daily event items to help complete memories.

While the event hasn’t started yet, it’s likely that the item will produce a memory orb, which will therefore add to the puzzle. When you complete the memory, you’ll unlock a new exclusive emotion-themed animal companion inspired by Inside Out 2.

All exclusive rewards

Thanks to the event’s announcement on the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s X account, we got a sneak peek at two of the animal companions. However, when more are revealed, we’ll be updating this article, so you know all the rewards you can get hold of.

The currently revealed rewards are:

Squirrel

Turtle

That’s all we know about the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania event. While preparing your Valley for its release, check out our recipes guide, and how to unlock all Disney Dreamlight Valley characters so you can ensure you have all the best places to search for the new items.