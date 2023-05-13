Here are all the ingredients you need to cook Lobster Rolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley and their respective locations.

Following the Pride of the Valley update, the Disney-themed sandbox title sports nearly 200 recipes.

Each area of the Valley contains different resources for players to gather and discover new dishes. Recently, DDV introduced Dream Ice Cream and Sweet Udon — which both require Dreamlight Fruit.

In Dreamligth Valley, recipes are ranked in difficulty according to their star rating. A Lobster Roll takes five ingredients — which corresponds to a five-star ranking. If you want to know how to make this Seafood dish, keep reading for the needed ingredients.

Ingredients to make a Lobster Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney, Nintendo

To make a Lobster Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must gather the five ingredients listed below:

Lobster

Butter

Wheat

Lemon

Garlic

Players must travel to the Glade of Trust to catch a lobster and fish in a golden fishing spot.

You can purchase Butter from Remy’s restaurant – Chez Remy – for 190 Star Coins.

Wheat is available at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow as a Grain or a bag of seeds for only one Star Coin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for Lemons, you can harvest them from trees in either the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust.

Finally, Garlic can be found throughout the Forest of Valor.

How to make Lobster Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Lobster Roll, head to the nearest cooking station with the five required ingredients to start cooking.

You will also need one piece of Coal in your inventory. To complete the recipe, place the items into the pot and the five-star Entree will be yours.

That’s everything you need to know about making a Lobster Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Check out our other articles to learn more recipes and stay updated with any future patches.

How to make Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark | Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path: What is it, rewards, end date, more | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley