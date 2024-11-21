Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Sea Monster Teeth in the Storybook Vale

Fishing plays an important role in the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale. Many quest-important items can be found by throwing your Royal Rod’s line into the streams and surf of the Vale. This includes Sea Monster Teeth.

While the majority of items caught via fishing are used in cooking recipes, the Sea Monster Tooth isn’t going in any pies or smoothies. Instead, it is a critical crafting material for Flynn Rider’s friendship quests, and you’ll need a handful to move forward in his story.

Below is everything you need to know to collect Sea Monster Teeth in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale and how to use them.

Where to find Sea Monster Teeth

The first step to getting Sea Monster Teeth in the Storybook Vale DLC is unlocking the Everafter. This is one of three major biomes that make up the new area added to the game.

The first area you will be able to access is The Wild Wood, which can be unlocked for 2,000 Story Magic through the left wing of The Library Lore. Sea Monster Teeth can be found across all four sub-areas that make up the Everafter biome.

How to catch Sea Monster Teeth in The Wild Woods

To catch Sea Monster Teeth in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to fish in blue ripples in any body of water found in the Everafter.

Sea Monster Teeth aren’t rare, so you should be pulling them up quickly once you find the correct color of fishing ripples. It is important to note, however, that blue ripples are considered uncommon. Because of this, be prepared to search several waterways in the Everafter to find enough for quest requirements.

What are Sea Monster Teeth used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Sea Monster Teeth are primarily used for Flynn Rider’s Friendship quest “Memory Lane”. For this quest, you will need one tooth for Ursula’s memory potion.

Other than this, they can be used to craft furniture, or sold for a quick profit. They won’t be needed for any other quests that we have unlocked so far, but they may have additional uses when the second part of the Storybook Vale DLC comes out in 2025.

For more help with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale DLC, check out our main quest walkthrough, or check out how to complete all of Merida’s friendship quests. You can also fish up some Salt Crystals for the same potion the Sea Monster Teeth are used in.