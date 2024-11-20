Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Salt Crystals in the Storybook Vale

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale introduces three new biomes and a slew of new materials for crafting, cooking, and selling. One of the harder options to locate is Salt Crystal. This is a critical resource for completing quests.

Salt Crystal is a cooking ingredient, but unlike most food items that pop up in the Valley and subsequent locations added by DLC, this won’t be found on the ground.

In this guide, we will go over how to get Salt Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and what it is used for.

Where to find Salt Crystal

Salt Crystal is found in the Everafter biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale expansion.

Everafter won’t be available right at the start of the game. Instead, you’ll need to use 2,000 Story Magic to access The Wild Woods. There are four total areas in the Everafter Biome, all of which must be unlocked using story magic.

However, Salt Crystals can be found as soon as you enter the Wild Woods.

How to find Salt Crystal in The Wild Woods

To find Salt Crystal, you will need to fish in bodies of water within the Everafter biome, but not where there are fishing ripples.

Doing this, you can fish up as many Salt Crystals as you need for recipes and quest requirements. There aren’t too many other things that can be fished up outside of ripples in this area, so it’s quick work once you are in the right spot.

What is Salt Crystal used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first and most important use is in Flynn Rider’s friendship quest. During his Level 4 quest “Memory Lane”, players will need to gather five salt crystals, but the quest doesn’t give a hint on where they might be.

It is also a core ingredient in any Salt-Pickled cooking dishes as well as Shoverbird Eggs Benedict, Grecian Fish Bake, Alice’s Tea-Time, Arcane Garlic Whelk, Aquatic Escargot, Soda Bread & Feta, Salt-Baked Sea Wolf, Caprese Salad, and Greek Potatoes.

Now you’ve found your Salt Crystals, check out how to complete friendship quests for both Merida and the demanding Hades, or all of the different recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley.