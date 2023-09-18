The Dreamlight Fountain is one of many level 10 Friendship quests players need to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So, here’s how to complete the Dreamlight Fountain quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

One of the best elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its quests. They keep the player entertained while still encouraging the game’s other activities, like cooking, gathering, and puzzle solving. However, sometimes these quests can be a little tedious or can feel pretty tricky.

While the Dreamlight Fountain questline is far from the toughest quest in the game, it does have some extensive collecting and plenty of conversation. So, here’s how to complete the Dreamlight Fountain quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Dreamlight Fountain quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Reach level 10 with Donald

To start the Dreamlight Fountain quest you’ll want to reach level 10 Friendship with Donald Duck. To do this, give him his favorite gifts, speak to him daily, and hang out with him while exploring the game.

Once you’ve done this, speak to him and follow him to the campsite in the Sunlit Plateau, which is near the Elephant Graveyard. Near there will be a Note, pick that up and show it to Donald.

Search for the campsite in the Forgotten Lands

After chatting with Donald, he’ll explain how to build a fountain, prompting you to search for another campsite.

Once there, dig up the sparkling mound and you’ll find a memory, which will show you the complete picture after his many friendship quests.

Craft the Fountain

Along with the memory, you’ll be tasked to craft the Dreamlight Fountain. To do so, you’ll need these materials:

35 Stone

5 Iron Ingots

18 Soil

8 Hardwood

10 Clay

Once you’ve gathered those materials, head over to your nearest crafting station and craft the Dreamlight Fountain.

Place the Dreamlight Fountain

With the Fountain crafted, all you need to do is place it in the Forgotten Lands, add a Ribbon from your Furniture tab, and place it near the Fountain.

Then, simply take a photo of you and the other characters near the Fountain and the quest will be complete.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Fountain quest. While collecting all the resources, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

