Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween Gingerbread Cookies recipe & how to make it

The Sew Delightful update is out in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the free content includes a new holiday recipe. Thankfully, Halloween Gingerbread Cookies aren’t hard to make, and you might even have the ingredients on hand already.

Halloween Gingerbread Cookies are a festive recipe added alongside the arrival of The Nightmare Before Christmas character Sally. To put the fright in your snacks, you’ll need a few ingredients and access to a cooking location in your valley.

Below is the recipe for Halloween Gingerbread Cookies and how to find each ingredient needed to get cooking.

Halloween Gingerbread Cookies recipe

Disney / Gameloft

Halloween Gingerbread Cookies is a Three-Star recipe. The three ingredients needed are all available in previous updates. Because of this, what you need might be stored in your chests already. Below are all the items needed to get cooking.

Wheat

Ginger

Pumpkin

How to get the ingredients

Wheat will be the easiest item to gather on this list. If you don’t already have it on hand, you can purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or Ancient Landing as a grown plant or as a seed you can sow and raise yourself.

Ginger is obtained by foraging in the Forgotten Lands. It is a spice, so you won’t be able to grow it. However, it will spawn regularly and is fairly easy to grab as long as you have unlocked the biome.

To get Pumpkins, you will need to buy and grow seeds purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. To speed this up, be sure to plant the seeds in the Forgotten Lands biome, or use a potion on your watering can to harvest them immediately after watering.

How to make Halloween Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like with any recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need all the ingredients for cooking, and one piece of coal. The best way to obtain coal is by mining ore nodes. It can also be purchased from Kristoff‘s Stall for 5 Star Coins, though you likely already have piles of it from mining gemstones. Especially if you’ve been playing The Storybook Vale.

After you have everything needed, head to the cooking station in your home or inside Chez Remy and place all the ingredients inside the cooking pot.

When the dish is complete, you will have a stack of hot Halloween Gingerbread Cookies ready for gifting, snacking, or selling.

For more on the newest content in Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides for adding Flynn Rider and Merida to your game, or how to visit Floating Islands after the Sew Delightful update.