Disney Dreamlight Valley Floating Islands finally have a release date, but there’s a catch

Excitement has been building for Disney Dreamlight Valley fans thanks to the recent release of the Storybook Vale Paid DLC, and teasers of a December free content update featuring Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Floating Islands. Now there is finally a release date.

Storybook Vale has kept Disney Dreamlight Valley players busy with quests that unlock Flynn Rider, Hades, and Merida in the new biomes added by the paid DLC. However, with the holiday season rapidly approaching, fans are eager to know what new content may come to the valley this winter.

Some teasers were originally shared during the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Showcase, and a recent blog post has confirmed that content hinted at during the stream will be available for players – and much sooner than many expected.

In a post shared by the Disney Dreamlight Valley X account, it was confirmed Floating Islands will be released on December 4, 2024, as part of the “Sew Delightful” update. This update includes the debut of Sally and the addition of Floating Islands, alongside a new Star Path and other exciting features.

However, there is a catch to access Floating Islands, new spaces that hover above the existing Valley Biomes. To access them, players must complete the main quest “What’s Left Behind”. This will ensure Merlin’s new quest “Islands in the Sky” will be available right on release day.

There will be a total of four Floating Islands to discover following the Sew Delightful update. The first, themed to look like the Plaza, will be the center of Merlin’s quests.

The islands can be reached via fast travel once accessed and can be decorated however players like. The space also appears to be fairly large, giving those overrun by decoration the ability to better space things out.

Players will want to make sure they wrap the main quest line before December 4, so they can jump right in and start exploring the new Disney Dreamlight Valley additions as quickly as possible.