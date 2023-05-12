Disney Dreamlight Valley: Festival of Foolishness – How to play & all codes

A new Festival has landed on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord, bringing with it a choice-led story and tons of codes to take into your game. So, here’s how to play the Festival of Foolishness and use the available codes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with events to take part in, from completing the Star Path, exploring the Halloween and Christmas quests, and now completing the Festival of Foolishness.

So, how do you play the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what are all the available codes you can redeem? Here’s everything you need to know.

For more Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, take a look at our handy codes guide featuring regularly added rewards.

How to play the Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness

Disney / Gameloft Gain some useful codes through this festival.

The Festival of Foolishness is a new Disney Dreamlight Valley event for all those involved in their Discord Server.

Upon heading into the server, you’re met with a message, detailing how “before the Forgetting, there was a festival dedicated to trickery and nonsense each Spring” and how it’s now returned, bringing in an interactive story with codes as the rewards.

Essentially, you’ll be able to take part in a choose-your-own-adventure story through the Discord server, and as you’re choices develop, codes will be rewarded, which you can redeem in-game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s important to note that, the Festival of Foolishness will only be available from May 11th to June 9th so make sure you play, or take a look at our codes for easy rewards.

All codes in the Festival of Foolishness

Altogether there are nine codes you can redeem during the Festival of Foolishness. The codes and their rewards are below. Just make sure you type the codes in carefully as they are case-sensitive:

Code Reward FOFGLITTER 150 Moonstones FOFTROPHY 150 Moonstones FOFSOUVENIR Five Gold Ingots. five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts FOFSUCCESS Eight pumpkins FOFLOGEMS Three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires FOFLOSHARD Five Dream Shards and five Night Shards FOFSURPRISEKIT 15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass FOFCRAFTYKIT Five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton FOFCATCHDAY Five Kingfish, five Fugu, and five Anglerfish

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While working through the story, or just redeeming all the codes, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Spring Chocolate | How to make Dream Fizz | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs | How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark | Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path: What is it, rewards, end date, more | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley