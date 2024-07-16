Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness event is back, this time focusing on Vanellope and Sulley.

After its debut in May 2023, the lighthearted prank-focused event is returning for round two. This year, Stitch and Donald have been replaced by Vanellope and Sulley as the duo trying to bring some mischief to the Valley.

These two are mixing up the formula with anti-pranks, where they go around tricking others into thinking they’ve been pranked.

That classic prank versus anti-prank divide opens up a variety of choices in the event’s choose-your-own-adventure story, which impacts how the Festival unfolds and the rewards you get for participating. So here’s what to know about The Festival of Foolishness 2024 and its rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness 2024 runs from July 16, 2024, through August 16, 2024.

This gives players a month to play through the event and unlock its rewards. Note that all codes for the event will expire on August 16, 2024, so be sure to redeem them before the Festival ends.

How to take part in DDV’s Festival of Foolishness

Disney / Gameloft Vanellope von Schweetz is one of the stars of this year’s Festival of Foolishness

Unlike other Disney Dreamlight Valley events, The Festival of Foolishness takes place entirely outside of the game.

There are two ways to participate in the event. The first and easiest is to go to the Disney Dreamlight Valley website. The second way to access the event is by joining the official DDV Discord server.

In addition, players can go on the Discord to find last year’s Festival of Foolishness event. However, while you can read through the story, all codes for that event expired back in July 2023.

All Festival of Foolishness 2024 reward codes

You can find all the Festival of Foolishness codes and their rewards below:

FOFFISH24: 5 Fugu, 5 Kingfish, 5 Anglerfish

5 Fugu, 5 Kingfish, 5 Anglerfish FOFFLOWERS24: 5 Sunflower, 5 Blue Hydrangea, 5 Purple Hydrangea, 5 Pink Hydrangea, 5 White & Red Hydrangea

5 Sunflower, 5 Blue Hydrangea, 5 Purple Hydrangea, 5 Pink Hydrangea, 5 White & Red Hydrangea FOFGEMS24: 3 Diamond, 3 Ruby, 2 Sapphire

3 Diamond, 3 Ruby, 2 Sapphire FOFPRANK24: 150 Moonstones

150 Moonstones FOFSHARDS24: 10 Dream Shard, 10 Night Shard

10 Dream Shard, 10 Night Shard FOFSNOW24: 25 Hardwood, 25 Rope

25 Hardwood, 25 Rope FOFSOUFFLE24: 10 Souffle

10 Souffle FOFTHANKS24: 150 Moonstones

150 Moonstones FOFWORKOUT24: 25 Iron Ingot, 25 Coconut

Because you’ll get different codes based on choices you make in each playthrough, in order to get all the Festival of Foolishness codes, you will need to play through the interactive story multiple times and try different options.

For more details on how to redeem these and additional codes that unlock free DDV items, check out our guide on Disney Dreamlight Valley codes.

