Disney Dreamlight Valley fans call for new stall to fix “boring” grind

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had enough of grinding for one material and are now calling for a new stall to be added, with one key Disney character in mind to run it.

Cozy games may not have any combat in them, but they do often feature a little bit of grinding whether that’s finding bugs in Animal Crossing, or grabbing all that clay for Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After all, along with the quests, that’s the key premise of DDV.

However, just because it’s a key element of Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t mean collecting all the resources isn’t a grind. In fact, some players are finding the grind so tricky, that they’re now asking for a brand-new stall to be added to the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players demand Gameloft adds new stall

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one user simply titled their post “Gem Stall,” asking the community: “How great would it be to have a stall for gems? Like how Moana has her boat to catch fish, and The Beast has the greenhouse to get flowers. Thoughts?”

Shortly after posting, the community absolutely loved the idea, with many highlighting how much they love the current stalls and how perfect it would be to have one for gems.

In fact, multiple fans explored who they wanted to see run these stalls, with one explaining: “I could maybe see them doing this if they ever add the 7 dwarves with them having a stall or gem shop. Be cool if they also bought gems from us at a higher price than Goofy.”

It seems many adored this idea, and the comments were filled with similar designs, along with the proposal to place the seven dwarves inside the mine, which was called “a bit boring” due to the constant grind and lack of characters inside.

Whether Gameloft will eventually add a brand new Gem stall to Disney Dreamlight Valley is yet to be seen, but it’s sure to be a hit among most players.