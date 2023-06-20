Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are sick of this tiny but very annoying ‘red dot’ bug

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are sick of a tiny but extremely annoying “little red dot” bug that appeared during The Remembering update, with thousands calling for it to be fixed.

From the moment Disney Dreamlight Valley was released into early access, it took the gaming world by storm, proving to be a fantastically popular cozy game that’s able to draw its community in with each update. However, with its upcoming nature as a free game, Gameloft has had to implement a few in-game purchases.

One such new available purchase is the Dapper WALL-E Dream Bundle. While it does grant you a few exciting quests, among other cosmetics, it has also introduced a brand-new, extremely frustrating bug. Now, weeks into the update, fans are begging to see the annoying little red dot removed.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players beg for annoying “red dot” bug fix

One DDV fan took to Reddit to express their frustrations stating, “I can accept price gouging but I draw the line at making this little red dot permanent if I don’t buy the quest,” sharing an image of the small red dot in the top right of their screen.

Shortly after, thousands of people took to the post to agree, with hundreds calling the red dot “annoying” and demanding it be fixed as soon as possible.

One player took to the comments explaining: “As someone who isn’t planning on buying the Wall-E quest it is annoying as I keep thinking I’ve inadvertently made progress on one of the like ten friendship quests I have running at any given time only to realize it’s that dang premium shop,” sharing their frustrations regarding the bugs misleading nature.

Many others find the red dot extremely misleading with one even expressing how the bug remains once you buy it, explaining how they “bought it and still get tricked into thinking there’s something new.”

Other fans have reported that they’ve “bought the quest and it didn’t disappear” meaning for practically every Disney Dreamlight Valley player, this red dot is on their UI.

One player asked whether there was work being done to fix this bug and one fan reassured them stating, “Yeah, it’s a known bug, but we can be sure it won’t be fixed until the next update this summer.” However, there is no evidence to support their claim, so we could see it being fixed before the next update in a patch.

Whether the bug is being fixed before or during the next update, one quote sums up all the player’s thoughts regarding that dreaded red dot, “I hate that red dot so much.”