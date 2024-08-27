Disney Dreamlight Valley End of Summer event: Start date, marshmallows, new recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced an End of Summer event that introduces new ingredients, recipes, and more.

Since the Dapper Delights update released on August 21, players have been curious about some of the new recipes it added. No one could figure out how to make Roasted Marshmallows and S’mores thanks to a distinct lack of marshmallows in the Valley.

Fortunately, those questions have been answered with the reveal of the End of Summer event, which celebrates this time of year with new features, recipes, and (of course) marshmallows.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s End of Summer event begins on September 4 and runs until September 26.

That means players have three weeks to participate in the event and collect marshmallows.

Where to find Marshmallows

There are two types of marshmallows coming to the Valley: pink marshmallows and blue marshmallows.

Marshmallows will be available to harvest from bushes. Here’s where to find each kind:

Pink marshmallows – Plaza

– Plaza Blue marshmallows – Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust

In addition to cooking, marshmallows can also be used in new crafting recipes that will be added with the event. These have been described as “campsite essentials.”

There will also be two new duties that involve eating and gifting marshmallow dishes; completing them unlocks new cosmetics for your Avatar.

As with the eggs from the annual Easter event and the Festive Fish available around the winter holidays, it’s likely marshmallows will be a timed exclusive, so you’ll want to collect plenty so you can keep cooking and crafting with them after the End of Summer event ends.

Bonfire Pit

The End of Summer event also introduces a special new item: the Bonfire Pit. Crafting and placing this will allow you to gather nearby Villagers for a photo, making it perfect for anyone who wants to capture their late-summer bonfire with their favorite Valley friends.

That’s everything we know so far about the End of Summer event! We’ll be sure to update this page once the event goes live to add more details, such as the new crafting recipes.

