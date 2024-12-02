Disney Dreamlight Valley December 2 patch notes: Sally Debut, Floating Islands & Storybook Vale bug fixes

The holiday season is almost here in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and to follow up on the Storybook Vale DLC release from November, the Sew Delightful free content update will bring new characters to the Valley. The December 2 patch notes detail what players can expect when it becomes available.

Players got a look at the Sew Delightful update during the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Showcase, which detailed the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as details on Floating Islands and how they will be used.

For those excited to know what will be included in the December 4, 2024 update patch, these patch notes will offer some insight and encourage anticipation.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful patch notes

New Content For All Players

Sally Debut : Sally will arrive in the Valley, introducing a new selection of friendship quests.

: Sally will arrive in the Valley, introducing a new selection of friendship quests. Frost & Fairies Star Path : A winter-themed Star Path will begin with new rewards.

: A winter-themed Star Path will begin with new rewards. Star Path Bonus Rewards: Players who complete all the free and premium rewards of the Star Path can now access a Bonus Rewards tab with special color variants alongside other rewards.

Players who complete all the free and premium rewards of the Star Path can now access a Bonus Rewards tab with special color variants alongside other rewards. Gift Giving Event 2024 : Festival Wrapping Paper will spawn around the valley to make season decorations.

: Festival Wrapping Paper will spawn around the valley to make season decorations. “Do You Want To Craft A Snowman?” Seasonal Quest: A chest will appear in the Valley that will start a special season task.

A chest will appear in the Valley that will start a special season task. Dream Castle Seasonal Tree : New gifts will appear under the tree in the Dream Castle.

: New gifts will appear under the tree in the Dream Castle. Weekly Rotation DreamSnaps : Earn Moonstones by completing the weekly DreamSnaps challenges.

: Earn Moonstones by completing the weekly DreamSnaps challenges. Scrooge McDuck’s Store Update : New stock inspired by The Lion King and more will come to the shops.

: New stock inspired by The Lion King and more will come to the shops. DLC Update: A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale will be available in Brazilian Portuguese.

Improvements & New Content

DreamSnaps: New feature “Top DreamSnaps of the Week” will debut. This will showcase three images from weekly challenges with the highest point score.

New feature “Top DreamSnaps of the Week” will debut. This will showcase three images from weekly challenges with the highest point score. Floating Island Debut: Four Floating Islands themed after the Plaza, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and Frosted Heights will be added alongside a quest to access them.

Four Floating Islands themed after the Plaza, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and Frosted Heights will be added alongside a quest to access them. 16-Point Rotation in Customization: Decorations, homes, and landscaping now have more placement options.

Decorations, homes, and landscaping now have more placement options. Updates to Pond Furniture: Areas like Relaxing Oasis and Watering Hole will have areas for furniture and landscaping.

