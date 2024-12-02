Disney Dreamlight Valley December 2 patch notes: Sally Debut, Floating Islands & Storybook Vale bug fixes
The holiday season is almost here in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and to follow up on the Storybook Vale DLC release from November, the Sew Delightful free content update will bring new characters to the Valley. The December 2 patch notes detail what players can expect when it becomes available.
Players got a look at the Sew Delightful update during the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Showcase, which detailed the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as details on Floating Islands and how they will be used.
For those excited to know what will be included in the December 4, 2024 update patch, these patch notes will offer some insight and encourage anticipation.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful patch notes
New Content For All Players
- Sally Debut: Sally will arrive in the Valley, introducing a new selection of friendship quests.
- Frost & Fairies Star Path: A winter-themed Star Path will begin with new rewards.
- Star Path Bonus Rewards: Players who complete all the free and premium rewards of the Star Path can now access a Bonus Rewards tab with special color variants alongside other rewards.
- Gift Giving Event 2024: Festival Wrapping Paper will spawn around the valley to make season decorations.
- “Do You Want To Craft A Snowman?” Seasonal Quest: A chest will appear in the Valley that will start a special season task.
- Dream Castle Seasonal Tree: New gifts will appear under the tree in the Dream Castle.
- Weekly Rotation DreamSnaps: Earn Moonstones by completing the weekly DreamSnaps challenges.
- Scrooge McDuck’s Store Update: New stock inspired by The Lion King and more will come to the shops.
- DLC Update: A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale will be available in Brazilian Portuguese.
Improvements & New Content
- DreamSnaps: New feature “Top DreamSnaps of the Week” will debut. This will showcase three images from weekly challenges with the highest point score.
- Floating Island Debut: Four Floating Islands themed after the Plaza, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and Frosted Heights will be added alongside a quest to access them.
- 16-Point Rotation in Customization: Decorations, homes, and landscaping now have more placement options.
- Updates to Pond Furniture: Areas like Relaxing Oasis and Watering Hole will have areas for furniture and landscaping.
Bug Fixes & Changes
- Fixed problem with non-bordered pathing being displayed with a blunt north edge.
- Fixed issue with wall item displays in Scrooge McDuck’s Store and player homes.
- Fixed Pumbaa request for pork-based recipes as gifts.
- Fixed missing items from Collections menu.
- Fixed localization errors.
- Fixed current device time error.
- Added Touch of Magic Storage furniture items icon to show if items are inside.
- Fixed Mulan being a space invader during selfie poses.
- Fixed NPCs turning away from you during conversations.
- Fixed issues with clipping through clothing.
- Improved Jack Skellington’s house texture on iOS.
- Fixed deformed dresses while gliding.
- Fixed furniture highlights in edit mode.
- Fixed DreamSnaps menu not loading.
- “The Drawings” quest fix: Quest tracker pop-up has been removed.
- “A New Directive” quest fix: BnL blanket not spawning has been corrected.
- “The Infestation” quest fix: Night Mite Nests and Mega Nite Mites will no longer spawn in incorrect locations.
- “Archery and Archrivals” quest fix: Wanted Posters will no longer spawn in unreachable places. (The Storybook Vale)
- “The Company of the Wolf” quest fix: Issue with buried treasure being unreachable is resolved. (The Storybook Vale)
- “A Tale of Stone and Fire” quest fix: Issue where Maui remains on Dazzle Beach is resolved.
- “Old Fashioned Heist” Quest Fix: Issue with Flynn not entering The Fallen Fortress is resolved. (The Storybook Vale)
- Purchase Error #12 fix: Popup added to explain when the Premium Shop purchase desynchronized between online and local save files.
- Fixed issue with crossing the bridge between the Beanstalk Marshes and Mount Olympus. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue with Tale Cone Flowers spawning in unreachable areas under the bridge in The Bind. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed The Storybook Vale duties issue where clearing Inkies isn’t counted. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue where items spawned in unreachable places in The Storybook Vale.
- Fixed environment clipping in The Storybook Vale.
- Fixed issue in the Storybook Vale with camera collisions.
- Added missing hint to third Myth Trail for how to interact with a Royal Watering Can.
- Fixed harvesting VFX in The Storybook Vale for harvesting trees and bushes. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue with materials spawning over water. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue where items are too close on 3D preview in Premium Shop. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue with empty tree patch in the Everafter Biome. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed iPad issue with textures in Library of Lore. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue with Snippet Wings not being in the Gliders category. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed recipe issue where cooking resulted in the wrong finished dish.
- Fixed Lorekeeper’s missing voiceovers. (The Storybook Vale)
- Fixed issue with Royal Shovel buff potions dropping more memories than intended.