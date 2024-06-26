Disney Dreamlight Valley Chez Remy Mobile explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley has expanded the restaurant’s offerings with a delivery service called Chez Remy Mobile, so here’s how it works and how to unlock it.

The Lucky Dragon update introduces another reason to cook some of the game’s many recipes through repeatable quests called Remy’s Special Deliveries.

These are meant to test the player’s cooking skills by tasking them with making meals and bringing them to Villagers. The catch is that you won’t be given recipes but will have to figure out how to make meals based on the request.

Doing so will earn you a new material called Wrought Iron, which can be used to craft Parisian-inspired furniture.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to complete the quest to unlock Chez Remy Mobile and how to accept and complete the repeatable Remy’s Special Deliveries quests.

How to complete Bon Appétit & unlock Chez Remy Mobile

Disney / Gameloft

To unlock Chez Remy Mobile and start completing Remy’s Special Deliveries, you must first complete the Bon Appétit quest.

Article continues after ad

First, talk to Remy to receive a mysterious menu. Go to your inventory to look at it, then return to him.

From there, you’ll need to make and deliver some free samples to give Villagers a taste of Remy’s new service:

Meal with Slush Ice for Elsa

Dessert for Belle

Meal with Fish for Nala

5-Star meal for Ariel

Once you’ve delivered these, return to Remy, who’ll give you six pieces of a new material called Wrought Iron and ask you to craft and place new furniture.

Article continues after ad

There are four options available:

Parisian Chair – 5 Wrought Iron

Parisian Table – 5 Wrought Iron

Ornate Parisian Chair – 15 Wrought Iron

Ornate Parisian Table – 15 Wrought Iron

Fortunately, you only need to craft one of these items to complete the quest, so we recommend making one of the chairs with the Wrought Iron Remy gives you.

Once you’ve placed it, return to Remy. He’ll reward you with three pieces of Wrought Iron and tell you to come back daily for more quests.

How to complete Remy’s special deliveries

After completing Bon Appétit, you can complete daily Chez Remy deliveries. We’ll be sure to update this page when we have more specific information on how to accept and complete these repeatable quests.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage on Disney Dreamlight Valley, including our guides on the current Star Path and what’s in the Premium Shop right now.