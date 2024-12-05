Disney Dreamlight Valley Blueberry Pie recipe & how to make it

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Sew Delightful update has finally arrived, and to unlock Sally you’ll need to craft a Blueberry Pie.

One of the best, and most challenging aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its recipes. While there are hundreds to choose from, every ingredient is hidden until you’ve made at least one of the specific meals. Naturally, this can make certain quests a little complicated, especially if you’re trying to unlock a specific character.

So, whether you’re trying to unlock Sally or completing Rapunzel’s questlines, you’ll need to know how to make Blueberry Pie. Here’s the full recipe, its ingredients, and how to make the delicious dessert.

Blueberry Pie recipe

Dexerto / Gameloft

Blueberry Pie is a three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, meaning it requires three different ingredients. Those are:

Blueberry

Wheat

Butter

How to get the ingredients

Blueberries are found in bushes around Dreamlight Valley. Given their bright blue design, they’re pretty easy to spot.

Then, Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. The seeds cost one Star Coin each, and given they only take one minute to grow, we suggest planting them to save money.

Lastly, Butter is found in Remy’s kitchen. We recommend heading here last and buying the butter for 190 Star Coins and then heading to Remy’s cooking pot.

How to make Blueberry Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dexerto / Gameloft

Once you have all the ingredients (they don’t need to be in your inventory, they can be in a chest), you’ll want to ensure you have enough coal. If you don’t simply head to a mining node in the Valley or buy some from Kristoff’s Stall for five Star Coins.

Then head over to the nearest cooking pot and put in the Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter. Press Start Cooking and the Blueberry Pie will be ready for you. All that’s left now is to eat it, sell it, or give it to a villager.

While waiting for the Wheat to grow, be sure to check out how to unlock the game’s new Floating Islands or how to make the new recipe for the Sew Delightful update: Halloween Gingerbread Cookies