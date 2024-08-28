Disney Dreamlight Valley August 28 hotfix patch notes: Quest bug fixes & improvements

Disney Dreamlight Valley August 28 hotfix patch notes: Quest bug fixes & improvementsDisney / Gameloft
Gameloft has released a small patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley that addresses various issues players have encountered since the previous update.
August 21 saw the release of Dapper Delights, a massive update that introduced Tiana to the Valley along with a new restaurant, the final act of the A Rift in Time expansion, and much more.
However, the update and its new content were not released without issue. Fortunately, developer Gameloft has released a hotfix that fixes various bugs.
This includes one particularly frustrating glitch that made it impossible for many to complete the quests necessary to bring Mulan and Mushu to the Valley.
Here’s everything the August 28 hotfix for Disney Dreamlight Valley does.
August 28 Hotfix patch notes
Gameloft’s full patch notes can be found here.
BUG FIXES AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS
- Resolved an issue where players were unable to enter their player home or additional homes using the Winter Palace House Style.
- A mannequin will no longer spawn in some building interiors after players have created an outfit preset.
- Dragon Candy will no longer appear as a Favorite Gift.
- Resolved an issue where 5 mails (“It’s so good to be back”, “Your Royal Tool Set gets a new look!” (x2), “A culinary development”, “An Apology”) without claimable content would appear with a reward icon and remain in the Unread section of the Mailbox.
- The Lady’s House Dream Style can now be applied to Player House.
- Players who have progressed Jafar’s friendship level past 7 will now be able to take on his level 7 friendship quest, “The Serpent’s Gift”.
- Resolved an issue where players could not place pathing and fencing near buildings.
- The Dazzle Beach Light Dwarf Birch and Forest of Valor Tree Trunk are now accessible through the Landscaping menu without the need to use the DreamSnaps filter.
- Resolved an issue where the Skeletal Royal Hourglass style was not granted to players who had previously purchased the tool set from the Premium Shop.
- Resolved an issue where the new Reset Room feature would block quest progress if used when first visiting the Player Home at the start of a new game.
- Players completing the Mulan Realm “Protecting the Camp” quest will be able to locate the correct amount of planting spots.
- The quest counter will now accurately measure the amount of fencing placed in the Tiana “Little Louis’ Break” quest
- Additional fixes for players experiencing Error Initialization #6.
- The stove on the Dapper Delights Star Path banner has been replaced, as the item is instead rewarded by leveling friendship with Tiana.
- Resolved an issue where Rapunzel was unable to cross the bridge necessary in a “Use Your Imagination” quest step.
- Resolved an issue where players were unable to pick up the Memory in the “A Taste for Literature” quest.
- Resolved collision issues with the Shadow Theater furniture item.
- Resolved an issue where the DreamSnaps Filter would display an incorrect challenge name.
- Resolved an issue where the Jafar Figurine appeared in Scrooge McDuck’s Store. It will now be granted to players who obtain the Jafar Scramblecoin Figurine as intended.