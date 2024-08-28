Disney Dreamlight Valley August 28 hotfix patch notes: Quest bug fixes & improvements

Gameloft has released a small patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley that addresses various issues players have encountered since the previous update.

August 21 saw the release of Dapper Delights, a massive update that introduced Tiana to the Valley along with a new restaurant, the final act of the A Rift in Time expansion, and much more.

However, the update and its new content were not released without issue. Fortunately, developer Gameloft has released a hotfix that fixes various bugs.

This includes one particularly frustrating glitch that made it impossible for many to complete the quests necessary to bring Mulan and Mushu to the Valley.

Here’s everything the August 28 hotfix for Disney Dreamlight Valley does.

August 28 Hotfix patch notes

