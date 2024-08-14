Disney Dreamlight Valley August 2024 update early patch notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update is packed with goodies for both free players and A Rift in Time DLC owners.

As promised in DDV’s content roadmap, August brings a new update for the Valley and Eternity Isle. Gameloft’s developer update reveals that free players can expect a new character, two buildings, and a fresh questline, while A Rift in Time wraps up its storyline.

If you’re excited to see what’s arriving on August 21, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down the early patch notes for the August update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley If you don’t feel like cooking, you can just get a meal to go from Tiana’s new meal stall.

New Content

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog joins Disney Dreamlight Valley in August’s free update.

from The Princess and the Frog joins Disney Dreamlight Valley in August’s free update. Tiana’s new quest line helps establish Tiana’s Palace Restaurant and unlocks Tiana’s Meal Stall for purchasing meals.

and unlocks for purchasing meals. A new Star Path introduces Roaring 20s-themed clothing, hairstyles, makeup, and furniture.

introduces clothing, hairstyles, makeup, and furniture. Donald Duck receives a new Dream Style.

Multi-platform crossplay is now available, allowing PlayStation players to visit and host friends from other platforms.

crossplay is now available, allowing PlayStation players to visit and host friends from other platforms. The conclusion of the A Rift in Time expansion will take place on Eternity Isle. In Act 3, Treasures of Time, Jafar has stolen the spark of imagination, causing rifts in the sky.

will take place on Eternity Isle. In Act 3, Treasures of Time, Jafar has stolen the spark of imagination, causing rifts in the sky. After defeating Jafar, he will join the Valley, offering new friendship quests and rewards.

Improvements

Adds options to mark wardrobe items as favorites, hide them, or rename them, making it easier to organize your wardrobe and furniture.

Outfit presets can now be saved for quick and easy outfit changes. This will help you navigate your creations from Daisy’s Boutique as well.

Now that you know what’s coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley with the August 2024 update, make sure you stay up to date with the latest DreamSnaps challenge and Premium Shop items.