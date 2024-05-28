Why you should be salvaging your Masterworked Diablo 4 gear instead of selling it

Diablo 4 players are discovering the value of Salvaging Materworked gear rather than selling it. The returned materials are actually more valuable than the gold in most cases.

While Diablo 4 Season 4 feels like it’s well and truly on its feet now, players are still discovering new things. Given the massive overhaul of Helltides, crafting mechanics, and inventory management, it’s to be expected.

New systems like Greater Affixes, Tempering, and Masterworking will take some time to figure out in their entirety. Luckily, these inclusions are sticking around beyond Diablo 4 Season 4 so there’s plenty of time to do so.

Not that much will be needed for this latest community-driven Diablo 4 discovery in which a player on the Subreddit issued a PSA to others. “Don’t sell your Masterworked gear, salvage it”, is the mantra and there’s a good reason.

Reddit user u/MRxSLEEP has found that salvaging their Masterworked gear has returned 100% of the materials used to improve it. The caveat is that there’s more testing needed given that other players have reported returns of 50% for some materials.

Even so, the reacquisition of materials means a lot less time grinding The Artificer’s Pit and getting one-shot by frustrating bosses. The adage that time is money feels particularly apt here given that the trade-off is Gold versus time spent grinding.

Prior to Diablo 4 Season 4’s launch, it was announced that the Gold cost of Masterworking would be increased significantly and it would seem that acquiring some would be more worthwhile. Fortunately, after some complaints from players, Blizzard has recently decreased the Gold cost of Masterworking.

This actually makes Salvaging your Materworked gear even more efficient because the time spent grinding for materials is significantly more costly than the Gold you miss out on. This is definitely something to keep in mind as you make your endgame build improvements.