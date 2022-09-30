When is Diablo Immortal Season 5? Start times, Battle Pass details, more

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Diablo Immortal Season 5 is upon us, here’s when it goes live and what we can expect from the Scions of the Storm Battle Pass.

Diablo Immortal is steadily healing since the game got off to a shaky start after its overreliance on microtransactions. Season 5 of Diablo Immortal is now here and brings with it a brand new Battle Pass called Scions of the Storm.

While fans of the franchise eagerly await more news about the upcoming Diablo 4, the free-to-play Diablo Immortal should provide lots of demon-slaying goodness until that day comes. Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 5.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Season 5 also coincides with the Forgotten Nightmares update.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 5 start?

Both the Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares update and the next Battle Pass, called Scions of the Storm, are both live now.

The Season 5 Battle Pass runs until October 27, at 2:59 AM server time.

Battle Pass: Scions of the Storm

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 5 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass to for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

According to Blizzard, the Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free standard Battle Pass but also unlocks an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank.

Players will also receive the Scions of the Storm Weapon cosmetic, unlocked at rank one, and the turbulent Scions of the Storm Armor cosmetic, which unlocks at rank 40.

The Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass gives players access to everything from the free and Empowered Battle Pass, but it also provides the Scions of the Storm Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost, upon upgrading.

That’s everything we know so far. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

Demon Hunter builds | Best Barbarian builds | Best Necromancer builds | Best Wizard builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Crusader builds | Diablo Immortal Paragon level guide | Best builds for all character classes in Season 2 | Diablo Immortal tier lists | Diablo Immortal Shadow War guide