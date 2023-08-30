When is Diablo Immortal Season 17? Ruptured Soul, Battle Pass details & more

Diablo Immortal Season 17 is upon us. Here’s what to expect from the Battle Pass update, known this season as Ruptured Soul.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season is here with an all-new Battle Pass. The game‘s next update will be called Ruptured Soul and will add some new features and rewards. While previous recent seasons have seen some crossovers with Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal Season 17 looks set to get back to the world and stylings of Immortal.

Ruptured Soul offers access to the Walking Nightmare Cosmetic Set, the Conqueror limited time PvP event, and a new Hungering Moon event. Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 17.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 17 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 17 will be released on August 31, 2023, at 3 AM server time with the maintenance already done so it’ll be ready to go.

Season 17 Battle Pass: Ruptured Soul

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 17 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank. Those who upgrade will also gain access to seasonal cosmetics. Some will unlock at rank one while the rest will become available at rank 40.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 17 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

That’s everything we know so far about Diablo Immortal Season 17. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

