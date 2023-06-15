When is Diablo Immortal Season 14? Destruction’s Wake, Battle Pass details & more

Diablo Immortal Season 14 is now with us. Here’s what to expect from Battle Pass in Season 14, known as Children of Lilith, and the new Destruction’s Wake update.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season is here with an all-new Battle Pass. The game‘s next update will be called Children of Lilith and will add some new features and rewards while also connecting to Diablo 4. Season 14 will be different from earlier seasons of Diablo Immortal as it launches around the same time as Diablo 4, the most ambitious Diablo game ever made.

The new season will also be joined by the Destruction’s Wake update, furthering the crossover between Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4 in celebration of the next mainline entry in the franchise. Expect Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4 to crossover plenty of times this summer, until both games go their separate ways.

Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 14.

Blizzard Diablo Immortal is still going strong.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 14 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 14 released on June 8, 2023. However, the Diablo 4-themed Destruction’s Wake will release on June 15, 2023.

Season 14 Battle Pass: Children of Lilith

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 14 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank. Those who upgrade will also gain access to seasonal cosmetics. Some will unlock at rank one while the rest will become available at rank 40.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 14 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above, but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

Destruction’s Wake update

The new update for Diablo Immortal, Destruction’s Wake will feature a new zone called Ancients’ Cradle, a remote island in the Forgotten Sea that is home to the ancient Lilin and Inari peoples – whose lineage can be traced back to Sanctuary’s creation. This will tie to the story of Diablo 4, in which both Lilith and Inarius feature prominently.

It will also add a new Infernal Difficulty and new bosses called the Heartrot Demons, incredibly difficult challenges that can only be fought by characters over 800 Paragon levels. The update will feature new Legendary Items, Gems, and Skills like most other updates, but the theme of Destruction’s Wake is in celebration of the release of Diablo 4.

That’s everything we know so far about Diablo Immortal Season 14. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

