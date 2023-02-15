When is Diablo Immortal Season 10? Start times, Battle Pass details, more

Diablo Immortal Season 10 is upon us. Here’s when it goes live and what to expect from Battle Pass in Season 10.

Diablo Immortal has morphed from a game that faced bad press following an overreliance on microtransactions to a pretty slick and fun mobile RPG. Diablo Immortal Season 10 is now here and brings with it a brand new Battle Pass called Alchemist’s Admixture.

While fans of the franchise eagerly await more news about the upcoming Diablo 4, and face the prospect of Diablo 3 possibly facing its final season, the free-to-play Diablo Immortal should provide lots of demon-slaying action. Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 10.

Blizzard Diablo Immortal Season 10 will introduce new rewards.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 10 start?

Both Diablo Immortal Season 10 and the next Battle Pass, Alchemist’s Admixture, both start on February 16, 2023, and until March 16, 2023.

Battle Pass: Alchemist’s Admixture,

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 10 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass to for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank. Those who upgrade will also gain access to seasonal cosmetics. Some will unlock at rank one while the rest will become available at rank 40. The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 10 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

That’s everything we know so far. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

