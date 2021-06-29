When is Diablo 4’s next quarterly update? (June 2021)

As fans descend upon Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo 4 remains in the shadows save for the snippets of information we get during the Quarterly Updates. Here’s everything you need to know about when the next one is.

As the hype continues to grow around Blizzard’s remaster of the iconic Diablo 2, the series’ next adventure, Diablo 4, remains somewhat shrouded in shadow.

While a recent leak implied that some form of alpha access for the elusive title may be coming to PlayStation relatively soon, all of our information comes from the devs Quarterly Updates, the last of which was BlizzConline back in late February.

Advertisement

So, in order to keep you up to date with all things Diablo 4, we’ll be tracking the new Quarterly Update and making sure you get all of the latest information.

When is the next Diablo 4 Quarterly Update?

The clue is in the name when it comes to Quarterly Updates – one drops every quarter of the year. Therefore, with BlizzConline taking place in February, we can expect the next update any day now.

Fans, however, have been concerned over the recent silence from Blizzard. Last year the update dropped on June 25, and considering June’s hourglass is quickly running out of sand, the devs may need to beseech the high heavens for a miracle.

Advertisement

It’s also a possibility that a sneaky Summer Game Fest reveal may replace this update just as BlizzConline did the February one, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What to expect in the Diablo 4 June Update

While details remain pretty few and far between, the man behind all things Diablo, Rod Fergusson, hinted at a focus on character progression.

This appears to be more on the artistic side, as fans everywhere are desperate to catch a glimpse of the characters that they will be traversing the plains of hell with, as well as the enemies they’ll be facing.

Can we expect a tank to join the Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, and Barbarian? Or will we see something completely different as the game’s final class? We’ll have to wait and see.

Advertisement

So that’s it for Diablo IV’s Quarterly Updates! As the latest segment drops, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated.

In the meantime, though, if you’re looking to dabble in some dark magic we’ve got all of the latest Diablo news here for you to sink your fangs into.