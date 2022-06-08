If you’re wondering how the Potency attribute works in Diablo Immortal, we’ve covered everything related to this attribute and its stats in the game.

Diablo Immortal, like its previous titles, requires you to regularly upgrade your gear and attributes to successfully beat enemies upfront. You get to play as one of the six classes and each of the characters comes equipped with various attributes.

One of these attributes is Potency and in this guide, we’ll walk you through its significance in the game.

What is Potency in Diablo Immortal?

In Diablo Immortal, Potency is an integral part of Secondary Attributes along with others like Combat Rating, Armor, Armor Penetration, and Resistance.

The primary use of this attribute is to determine the duration of debuffs on enemies that act like passive damage effects (Stun, Chill, Poison, Burn). It comes into effect when certain conditions are met that ultimately grant a specific stat boost.

The stats for the Potency attribute is dependent on the Resistance Stat of the monsters. If your Potency Stat is higher than the Resistance stat of enemies you’re up against, the debuff duration will increase by a substantial percentage (up to 99% more). The debuffs help you and your team with an advantage as it helps to overpower PvE enemies.

The Potency attribute is useful in PvP battles too as it can increase by almost 50%. Being a Crowd Control Stat, it serves its purpose as one of the best attributes in the game.

This attribute combines well with AoE attacks and becomes exceptionally useful if you’re a Monk player. You have to upgrade your Willpower in order to increase the Potency stat to unlock other abilities like Paragon.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Potency attribute in Diablo Immortal.

