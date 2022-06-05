Shroud claims Diablo Immortal’s “uncapped” microtransactions are good for him

Although people are up in arms over Diablo Immortal’s microtransaction system, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek claims the fact it’s “uncapped” is good for him after being held back in Lost Ark.

Diablo Immortal, the successor to Activision-Blizzard’s longstanding series, released on June 2.

Unlike its predecessors though, it’s riddled with microtransactions to the point where players are losing their minds.

Shroud hasn’t been too fazed by it, though. After all, he’s no stranger to spending insane amounts of money on microtransactions in other games like Lost Ark. He even claimed Diablo Immortal’s system is better for him.

“I will say that one thing that I do like about this is that there’s no cap. You can just keep spending money,” he said. “It really made me mad in Lost Ark when I got capped, and I couldn’t spend money anymore. That pissed me off.”

He summarized his take in one sentence: “It’s my money. Let me spend how much of it I want, please!” For that reason, he’s “glad” Diablo Immortal has no microtransaction cap. “I can spend like ten grand a day if I want to!”

Of course, not everyone shares his optimism about the microtransactions. Not only because they don’t have as much to spend as a multi-millionaire streamer but also because they feel like the game necessitates spending.

The developers insisted Diablo Immortal isn’t pay-to-win ahead of its launch, claiming players can thrive without spending a dime.

However, the community isn’t convinced. They want microtransactions to be limited to cosmetics only.