Shroud admits he’s addicted to “ridiculous” pay-to-win Diablo Immortal: “They got me”

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek admitted that while he agrees with the general consensus that Diablo Immortal’s pay-to-win microtransaction system is “ridiculous,” he’s still addicted to the game.

Diablo Immortal’s microtransaction system has been its biggest talking point. Not only do most players agree that it’s blatantly pay-to-win, but they fear it sets a bad precedent for the beloved series moving forward.

Still, that hasn’t stopped people from playing it — including shroud. Although he described the pay-to-win system as “ridiculous” and feels the same way about it as most others, he also admitted that he’s hooked.

Advertisement

“It’s f**king ridiculous,” he said. “Listen, I’m on everyone else’s side. The only difference here is that I have a problem, and I can’t stop paying for it. They f**king got me. They got me. But I’m right there with you guys.

“I’m right there with you on everyone’s thoughts about the game. I’m right there with you, but I can’t f**king stop. They got me, dude.” No wonder why he thinks uncapped microtransactions are a good thing for him.

Read More: Diablo Immortal cheaters are ruining PvP already

Shroud also asked fans whether therapy exists for such things. Not necessarily for himself, but for other addicts out there. “There’s got to be therapy for microtransactions in mobile games. That’s got to be a thing, right?”

Advertisement

For that reason, he decided not to stream it on June 7. “Trying my best to stay away from you know what,” he said. If it wasn’t obvious enough that he’s talking about Diablo Immortal, he also titled his stream: “I WON’T OPEN IMMORTAL.”

Shroud also got addicted to Lost Ark at the height of its success — a game that was also criticized for having pay-to-win elements. He spent a ridiculous amount of money on that game, too. So, perhaps he’s susceptible to it.