Quin69 permanently deletes Diablo Immortal character after spending $25k

Twitch streamer Quin69 permanently deleted his Diablo Immortal character after dropping an insane $25k NZD on microtransactions in the game.

Quin69 went viral when Diablo Immortal launched as the streamer laid out a whopping $10k on the free mobile game in search of a rare 5-star gem.

Even after dropping that amount of New Zealand dollars the streamer never found the gem he was searching for, causing him to shout at Blizzard Entertainment over and over again.

Now, Quin returned to Diablo Immortal, only to drop even more money than last time and then delete his only character entirely.

The 31-year-old streamer was live on June 18 when he spent an ungodly additional $15k on Immortal, adding to the $10k he had spent in the previous week.

Dumping loads of cash into the free-to-play game was all in pursuit of a 5-star gem, which finally he obtained.

Quin couldn’t believe he got the gem he’d been looking for weeks, causing him to shout and scream with joy.

Although, later in the very same stream, Quin decided he’d had enough of Immortal and permanently deleted his level 60 Monk.

After deleting the character he said, “F**k this dogs**t game. Seriously, f**k Blizzard. Everyone, delete your accounts.”

After deleting his character he went on to uninstall the game entirely from his PC. Although he deleted Immortal, he decided to keep Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, but noted that 3 was on “thin ice.”

Although Quin is now down $25k NZD (roughly $15,766 USD), the memories made along the way are priceless.