PC Game Pass is bringing back one of Blizzard’s most iconic games

On January 14, a 1997 legendary classic is joining the PC Gamepass service. Fans are thrilled, and speculation is buzzing about what this could mean for future additions.

PC Game Pass had a banner year in 2024. Xbox boss Phil Spencer called its PC growth “really significant.” Total subscribers hit 34 million, but console numbers outpaced PC.

Microsoft knows the PC space is crucial, especially with heavy hitters like Steam in the ring. To compete, Game Pass keeps adding value with classics and blockbuster partnerships.

Now, PC Game Pass is kicking off 2025 with Blizzard’s very first Diablo. It’s not just any old game – it’s a genre-defining masterpiece.

Diablo 1 brings the Butcher the Cathedral and hell itself to PC Game Pass

The official announcement came through a playful post on X: “Locals are saying @Diablo is coming January 14 😈.”

The service has already brought gems from EA Play, Ubisoft Connect, and Riot Games, proving Microsoft’s knack for nostalgia. But snagging a Blizzard classic post-acquisition is still a power move.

Blizzard’s partnership with Game Pass has been slow but meaningful. In March 2024, Diablo 4 launched on the service, which means the fourth Diablo entry likely received a surge of players coming from the pass.

Now, the addition of the original Diablo feels like the tip of the iceberg. Could Diablo 2: Resurrected or Diablo 3 be far behind? The Fallout franchise is available through GamePass in its entirety, so we could see Blizzard’s franchise make a full debut.

Diablo sets the stage for a thrilling year on Game Pass, especially with Diablo 4’s Season 7 on the horizon. The timing is savvy, too. With Path of Exile 2 dominating the ARPG space, Blizzard needs wins. Maybe this nostalgic return to Tristram is just what they need. By Season 7, Blizzard might finally right some wrongs.