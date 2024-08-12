Other player effects make Diablo 4 “unplayable” according to fans

Diablo 4 players are reporting that playing alongside others is cluttering the screen and making the game impossible to enjoy.

No matter which class you’re playing, the majority of your skills will create a visual effect that can go from minute to extreme. When multiple players are on screen at the same time, the cacophony of effects can get jarring.

This is a common sentiment among players, as one fan began a conversation on how seeing other player effects on screen has made Diablo 4 “unplayable.”

Article continues after ad

The Reddit post proposed that the developer implement a toggleable setting in the future that would turn off the ability to see other players’ skill effects.

The player added on by saying it can get worse with each new Season “when more aspects keep getting added that turn abilities into screen wiping aoe.”

They also noted that certain effects like Minions and Traps are transparent, but oddly not anything else. The image they shared displayed a confusing mess of fiery abilities.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A majority of the replies agreed with the poster, with one joking about how “It’s even better in infernal hordes and someone picks rain hellfire.” You could imagine the visual confusion with a Fireball Sorcerer casting spells while it’s also raining Hellfire.

A different comment sparked a conversation about helpful colorblind-friendly options in games. They explained how in the MMO Wild Star, any area effect would outline where it would land, including a transparent color.

Article continues after ad

This comment led to a reply from a fan who complained about Diablo 4 not offering accessibility options to tell Uniques and Uber Uniques apart, which is another visual problem in itself.

Overall, Diablo 4’s abundance of visual effects has hindered players, with or without visual impairments. Perhaps Blizzard will implement a toggleable feature in the future due to popular demand.