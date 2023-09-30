Last Epoch could be new home for Diablo 4 players after content drought

Many Diablo 4 content creators have left the Blizzard franchise, stating stale content, with some moving on to Diablo’s rival Last Epoch and enjoying the change.

Diablo 4 content creators like Asmongold and Raxxanterax have been fed up with stale and reinvigorating Diablo 4 endgame content, resulting in both content creators – and many more – leaving the game to pursue other games of the same RPG genre.

Content creators are impressed with the action RPG Last Epoch, despite the game not boasting a huge marketing presence or massive “new game hype,” with the game being playable in early access since 2019.

Article continues after ad

Last Epoch gains new support from Diablo 4 creators

Content creators have reported being “pleasantly surprised” by Last Epoch after Diablo 4’s disappointments, including community favorites like daily streamer Raxxanterax.

Article continues after ad

Popular Diablo 4 content creator Raxx, who boasts over 500k followers across all platforms, had been a loyal Diablo player and had never played Last Epoch. But after lackluster updates to Diablo 4 that pushed Raxx to his limits and caused him to start playing Last Epoch, he had some positive news: “Last Epoch is fantastic. This is just a fantastic game.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Raxx was also surprised that he had never played Last Epoch before and at how polished the game was with it still being in its early access stage: “If you’re a fan of ARPGs, you have to try it [Last Epoch].”

Article continues after ad

The content creator had high praise for the game and its all-around enjoyability regardless of your class or build: “How many games can you say that about? You pick a class and build that you don’t want to play, but it doesn’t matter; you have fun anyway.”

Article continues after ad

Many of the ARPG community agree with Raxx’s praise about Last Epoch (“LE”) compared to Diablo 4, with many having already made the switch earlier in 2023.

Blizzard lost favor with its ARPG community after they blasted the company for fusing many players’ favorite game with Call of Duty Warzone: “Look at what they did to my beloved franchise.” Some players who have already lost hope in Diablo are anticipating Last Epoch to pick up the torch fans think Diablo has dropped when it fully releases.

Article continues after ad